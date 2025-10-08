Liberia: Lawmakers Applaud EPA's New Environmental Laboratory, Vow Legislative Backing

Four members of the House of Representatives have hailed the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) for its state-of-the-art Environmental Laboratory in Mamba Point, describing it as a critical milestone in strengthening environmental governance and public health protection.

The lawmakers -- Hon. Jeremiah Sokan of Grand Gedeh County District #1, Hon. Thomas Romeo Quoih of Sinoe County District #1, Hon. Emmanuel Dahn of Montserrado County District #8, and Hon. Prince Koinah of Bong County District #1 -- toured the EPA headquarters on Monday and pledged legislative backing for enhanced environmental management across the country. The delegation was received by the EPA's Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, who led the lawmakers through the new laboratory facilities and briefed them on the agency's ongoing reforms, strategic priorities, and critical capacity needs.

During the visit, Rafael Ngumbu, Director of the Environmental Research and Radiation Safety Department, highlighted key partnerships supporting the EPA's operations. He said the EPA is coordinating with the Freeport of Monrovia to ensure that all licensed chemical imports are handled safely and transported by trained personnel. Ngumbu also disclosed that the Radiation Safety Laboratory is being supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through donated equipment and ongoing technical training to build national expertise in radiation monitoring and safety.

Dr. Yarkpawolo emphasized that the IAEA partnership remains vital to Liberia's environmental security and public safety. However, he noted that the country's outstanding dues to the Agency -- totaling €225,000 (US$262,648.57)-- have limited Liberia's full participation in IAEA decision-making. "A payment of €50,000 (US$58,366.35) could allow Liberia to regain its voting rights and reengage more actively in the IAEA's global programs," Dr. Yarkpawolo said, appealing to the lawmakers for continued legislative support to strengthen the EPA's capacity.

He added that despite limited resources, the EPA's technical teams are committed to upholding international environmental standards and advancing scientific research for the country's sustainable development.

In response, the visiting lawmakers praised the agency's progress and professionalism, commending Dr. Yarkpawolo and his staff for their dedication to environmental stewardship. They pledged to remain accessible and supportive of initiatives that promote sustainability, climate resilience, and public health.

The EPA's Environmental Research and Radiation Safety (ERRS) Department oversees nationwide environmental monitoring, including air and water quality, soil contamination, radiation levels, and noise pollution. The department generates analytical data used to shape evidence-based policies, prevent environmental disasters, and mitigate industrial impacts on communities and ecosystems.

Key laboratory units include the Marine and Water Quality Laboratory, Radiation Safety Laboratory, and Instrumental Analytical Laboratory. Their work supports early warning systems, climate action, pollution control, and scientific collaboration with government, academia, and international partners. The EPA reaffirmed its commitment to science-driven regulation and continuous capacity building to safeguard Liberia's environment and ensure a healthier, safer future for all citizens.