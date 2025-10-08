Liberia: 'Liberia Will Decide My Future' - Graduate James Bohlen Criticizes Government Neglect, Harsh Economy

A 17-year-old Liberian student has sparked national debate after using an unconventional and thought-provoking statement, "Liberia Will Decide My Future", in place of his career ambition during his high school graduation.

James Bohlen, a graduate of the Apostolic Foundation High School in Monrovia, said his decision was a deliberate reflection of the grim realities facing many young Liberians whose dreams, he believes, are often stifled by government neglect and harsh economic conditions.

A Statement That Stirred National Debate

During the school's 12th graduation ceremony, while his peers proudly listed ambitions such as "doctor," "engineer," and "nurse," Bohlen chose instead to highlight uncertainty, a statement that quickly went viral and ignited conversations across social media platforms.

"I said that with no regret but with boldness," Bohlen told The Liberian Investigator in an exclusive interview on Monday, October 6. "Over the years, many young Liberians have graduated from high school with great ambitions, but after graduation, they end up doing something completely different due to the constraints of society."

"Liberia Decides Our Future"

Bohlen explained that systemic barriers, including limited government investment in education and widespread economic hardship, often prevent graduates from pursuing their desired careers.

"As we speak, Liberia doesn't have an advanced airline school. So how can someone say they want to become a pilot?" he asked. "People eventually accept what the country offers, even if it brings discomfort."

He recounted that after completing 9th grade, he dreamt of becoming a pilot. But, reflecting on the country's lack of training opportunities and resources, he began to understand the limitations many young people face.

"I don't even know whether this country has its own plane," he said. "The government should establish professional schools and promote citizens who want to become pilots. Once they get the training here, they can compete globally."

"Government Must Invest in Young Minds"

Bohlen described as "unfortunate" the government's failure to prioritize educational opportunities abroad for exceptional students who could return and contribute meaningfully to national development.

"The government should send young bright minds for studies and support those who want to become scientists, engineers, or professionals who will benefit the country," he stressed.

He noted that while his initial dream of becoming a pilot may not be attainable, he still hopes to pursue a career in law, a profession he says could empower him to advocate for youth empowerment and policy reform.

A Call for Opportunity and Hope

The young graduate appealed to the government to provide both technical and financial support for high school and university graduates. "If young people are given the tools and opportunities to learn, they can give back to their country," he said.

Bohlen added that many of his peers share his belief that "the country defines their future" because of limited avenues for advancement. He cited the case of a friend who once aspired to become a scientist but later turned to professional football after years of failed attempts to pursue higher education.

Despite his criticism, Bohlen urged his peers not to lose hope. "I just want to encourage my fellow young people to never give up amid these challenging times," he said. "Never allow tough times to hold you back. Stay committed, be patient, and keep working toward your dreams."