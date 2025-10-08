Liberia: At Menina Resort, Modern Comfort Meets Countryside Charm

Nestled in the lush hills of Zoweinta, southern Bong County, the newly revamped Menina Resort is redefining what it means to take vacation in the Liberian countryside. Once a modest getaway, the property has undergone a stunning transformation -- now offering international-standard accommodations for travelers seeking tranquility, culture, and adventure in one location.

"Our goal was to create a place where guests can experience the charm of rural Liberia without compromising on comfort," said William F. Kotee, Chief Executive Officer of Menina Resort. "This hotel is one of the best in the hinterland -- a place where you can relax and truly enjoy your holiday or weekend."

A Modern Escape in the Heart of Liberia

The Menina Resort now boasts a sparkling swimming pool for both adults and children, a modern restaurant serving European and African cuisine, and cozy guestrooms fitted with all the amenities expected by the modern traveler -- including reliable internet access. The management's attention to detail gives the resort the feel of a serene retreat, while keeping guests connected to Liberia's major hubs.

Zoweinta sits at a crossroads between Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties, just an hour's drive from Gbarnga via Palala. The resort's convenient location makes it an ideal rest stop for travelers journeying along central Liberia's vital road and rail corridors -- or for those seeking a peaceful long-weekend away from the bustle of Monrovia.

Community Revival and Rural Charm

Beyond its luxurious upgrades, Menina Resort has breathed new life into Zoweinta. Locals say the establishment has boosted the area's visibility and inspired pride in their community. "We thank the proprietor for building such a decent hotel here," one resident said during a recent visit by the Daily Observer.

Every Friday, Zoweinta comes alive for Market Day, attracting traders from Nimba, Grand Bassa, and beyond. The market's colorful energy blends seamlessly with the relaxed pace of the resort, offering visitors a glimpse into authentic Liberian rural life.

A View with a Story

Overlooking the historic railway from Yekepa to Buchanan, Menina Resort is surrounded by landmarks tied to Liberia's mining and industrial past. To its west lies the Green Hill Quarry, once home to ArcelorMittal Liberia's rock-crushing plant that supplied the Buchanan-Mount Nimba railway construction.

Recognizing the resort's strategic importance, management rehabilitated the connecting road from Palala to Zoweinta, improving access for visitors and locals alike.

Comfort, Culture, and Connection

"At Menina Resort, we are committed to providing our guests with comfort, relaxation, and exceptional service -- whether for an overnight stay, a weekend getaway, or a private event," CEO Kotee emphasized.

The resort features a conference hall, mini-gym, and elegantly furnished double rooms, rivaling the amenities of top hotels in Monrovia -- yet surrounded by the serenity of Bong County's rolling greenery.

For travelers seeking an unspoiled Liberian experience -- where modern comfort meets countryside charm -- Menina Resort in Zoweinta is fast becoming a must-visit destination on Liberia's tourism map.