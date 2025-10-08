Africa: 'Africa's Resources Must Benefit Its People'

opinion

Africa's wealth must serve its people and not a privileged few, Professor Ozonia Ojielo, United Nations Resident Coordinator and Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Rwanda, told delegates at the opening of the 13th Pan-African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation (PAC 2025) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking before a gathering of tax justice stakeholders, civil society organizations (CSOs), government representatives, academia, and international partners, Professor Ojielo delivered a keynote that left no ambiguity about the urgency of the continent's fight against corruption, illicit financial flows (IFFs), and unfair global tax practices.

"It is clear that Africa cannot continue business as usual," Professor Ojielo said. "Reducing illicit financial flows is not a technical reform. It is about reclaiming our sovereignty, financing our development, and restoring citizens' trust. Africa's resources must benefit its people, not elites."

The conference, which ran from October 7 to 10, 2025, was organized by the Economic Justice Network of FOCISSA and co-hosted by PAC in collaboration with the Tax Justice Network Africa, the African Union (AU), and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF). It is held on the theme: "Honouring a Legacy, Building a Future: A Decade of the HLP Report".

The conference also marked the 13th edition of PAC, providing a platform to reflect on progress made since the landmark 2015 High-Level Panel (HLP) report on illicit financial flows, and to chart new strategies for domestic resource mobilization, tax justice, and global economic governance.

In his keynote address, Professor Ojielo traced Africa's current economic challenges to a 700-year history of exploitation and inequitable trade relationships with Europe. "Africa is the foundation of the Industrial Revolution," he said. "Initially, it was on the backs of our ancestors, through the sugar cane factories, the cotton factories, and the production processes. There was so much produce that required technology to process it, and that technology laid the foundation for the transformation Europe benefits from today."

He emphasized that structural reforms in international taxation require coalition building and a new dialogue with Europe. "We need Europe to open its hands so we can have a handshake between Africa and Europe, as we are connected in terms of geography, history, and experience," he said. "This also requires a different degree of engagement with European civil society and universities. We cannot merely rely on global norms designed elsewhere. Africa must define its own priorities."

Professor Ojielo highlighted the ongoing Europe-Africa partnership conversations in Brussels, stressing that these discussions should go beyond symbolic gestures to address deep-rooted inequalities in global economic governance.

He referenced the book by Carlos Lopez, the EU High-Level Representative, on redefining Europe-Africa partnerships, and urged African leaders to adopt a unified approach when negotiating with European institutions.

A significant portion of Professor Ojielo's address focused on corruption and governance, highlighting a duality in African societies. "In your village, in your community, you dare not take from the common pot. You will be ostracized, and the narrative persists for centuries: they are a family of thieves because they stole from the common pot. Yet when appointed to central government, one can steal as much as they want and be honored as a person of distinction. What accounts for this duality? It is because values have changed."

He argued that African governance structures, often inherited from colonial administrations, were never designed to reflect indigenous values or ensure accountability. "Governance is about values. It is about belief systems, how you see yourself, your society, and your role in it. Accountability is central, but if the system diverges from the lived experience of the people, it will fail," he said.

Professor Ojielo warned against importing governance models without adapting them to local contexts. "Can anybody say the practices of governing you see in Europe today are the way to go? They are not. Africa must build institutions and systems rooted in our values, our culture, and our social realities."

The UN official also highlighted the challenges African countries face in recovering stolen assets. "I used to be a Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia. Islam Karimov's daughter stole billions of dollars, and those monies were recovered and returned to Uzbekistan. The difference? The government created a fund through acquisition and gave it to the United Nations system to manage. Why is it so difficult in Africa? The obstacles are political, structural, and deeply rooted in governance systems," he said.

He cautioned that IFFs are often enabled by political elites, collusion between business and officials, and the capture of oversight institutions. "A colleague in West Africa had to disappear in the night disguised as a woman to cross a border after announcing investigations into top-level officials. This shows that even when laws exist, implementation remains a major hurdle," he said.

Professor Ojielo stressed that solutions proposed in reports and research are insufficient if they do not address the political economy of implementation. "We must confront the deeper forces obstructing reform. Africa's fight against IFFs is not just about numbers; it is about justice, fairness, and sovereignty," he said.

In addition to governance reforms, Professor Ojielo emphasized the importance of domestic resource mobilization. He outlined the critical link between taxation, trade, investment, and sustainable development. "Aid alone cannot drive development. Countries must harness domestic resources through fair taxation, investment-friendly policies, and support for local entrepreneurship. Our leaders must focus on trade and investment to reduce reliance on concessional financing," he said.

He also highlighted the role of demographics and domestic savings in economic empowerment. "If you have a family of seven children and limited economic opportunities, how can that family thrive? Domestic savings provide capital for local lending at reasonable rates. Women, children, youths, and young people must become financially autonomous to support domestic economic growth," he said.

Professor Ojielo also pointed to technology as a crucial tool for transparency and reform. "Artificial intelligence allows us to track financial flows and discrepancies in record-keeping in minutes. This is an opportunity to accelerate reforms and expose illicit activities," he said.

He called for strengthened partnerships among civil society, governments, and international organizations to foster accountability and reform. "Class actions, legal innovations, and technology-driven transparency can have transformative impacts on education, governance, and economic justice," he said.

Professor Ojielo urged participants to translate discussion into tangible action, emphasizing that billions lost to illicit flows could be redirected to public investment, education, and health if bold reforms are enacted. He highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area as an opportunity to harmonize tax, customs, and transparency standards, urging African countries to seize the moment.

Concluding his address, Professor Ojielo underscored the urgency of aligning domestic reforms with regional and international standards. "If we act with courage, demand fairness from the global system, and strengthen African institutions, we will not only be counting billions lost but celebrating billions recovered, billions invested in our people, and billions saved for the future," he said.

Mandla Hadebe, Executive Director of the Economic Justice Network, welcomed delegates and underscored the moral imperative of the conference. "Illicit financial flows have been draining vital resources needed to build prosperous, equitable, and sustainable nations. This conference is a rallying cry for action. It reminds us that the fight against tax injustice is moral, not just technical," Hadebe said.

He emphasized that Africa's resources should serve the people equitably and that robust tax systems are essential for social services, infrastructure, and sustainable development. "We must forge new solutions, strengthen multi-stakeholder alliances, and advocate for policies that promote economic justice," Hadebe said.

"Where our treasure is, there our heart must be also--in the service of justice, fairness, and equity," Hadebe concluded his remarks, reaffirming the conference's commitment to reclaiming Africa's resources for its people.

The 13th PAC will provide a critical platform for discussion on illicit financial flows, domestic resource mobilization, tax justice, and global economic governance. Delegates reflected on progress made since the 2015 HLP report and explored strategies to curb illicit financial flows, enhance transparency, and strengthen Africa's voice in international tax discussions.