Liberia: Boakai Appoints National Tourism Authority Leadership

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has appointed the leadership of the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) to lead the reform initiatives and help harness the real potential that the sector has.

To lead the LNTA, the President has appointed Ms. Princess Eva Cooper as Director General and Mr. Dogba K. Norris, Jr. as Deputy Director General for Planning, Research, and Development of the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA). This appointment takes immediate effect.

The appointment follows the enactment of the 2025 Liberia National Tourism Bill into law, establishing the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) under Title 30 of the Public Authorities Law.

Before the 2025 Act, tourism oversight in Liberia was largely embedded within the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT). Critics often pointed out that this structure limited autonomy, funding, and focus for tourism policy and development.

With the enactment of the Liberia National Tourism Act, the LNTA now has greater independence, its own budget line, authority over staffing, regulatory and promotional powers, and a clearer mandate to spearhead tourism across all levels of government.

The law requires the LNTA to transition to full operation within 90 days, including establishing headquarters, recruiting staff, and implementing systems for regulation, marketing, planning, and licensing.

Liberia possesses significant untapped potential, including dense rainforests like Sapo National Park, its largest protected area with rare wildlife, a coastline of pristine beaches, and rich cultural and historic assets.

However, progress has been hindered by poor infrastructure, limited coordination, and low visibility in global tourism markets. The International Trade Centre is supporting surf tourism and destination development projects in Liberia to diversify the country's offerings.

While up-to-date statistics for 2024-2025 are limited, available data highlight both the historic underperformance and growth potential. In 2015, Liberia's international tourism receipts totaled approximately USD 46 million, with tourism revenue historically accounting for around 6.96 percent of GDP at its peak.

Analysts project that the domestic tourism market is set to expand significantly in the coming decade, fueled by cultural tourism, infrastructure development, and government support. According to World Bank, Liberia's economy grew by an estimated 4.8 percent in 2024, with services--including tourism, hospitality, trade, and transport--contributing to this growth.

However, the establishment of the Liberia National Tourism Authority marks a major step toward revitalizing Liberia's tourism sector, promoting national heritage, and enhancing the country's image as a unique travel and investment destination.

Therefore, the new leadership team is expected to drive strategic programs that will strengthen research, planning, and development within the tourism industry. President Boakai expressed confidence in their leadership, stating, "The President is confident that Ms. Cooper and Mr. Norris will deliver on the mandate of the Authority and contribute meaningfully to the Government's vision of a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive tourism industry."

Meanwhile, their success is critical to aligning tourism with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which lists tourism as a priority for job creation, foreign investment, and regional growth.