Liberia: Nahwul Backs Aggrieved Elwa Health Workers

The National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) has expressed solidarity with the healthcare workers at the Eternal Love Winning Africa (ELWA) Hospital. Following a peaceful protest on October 6, the union denounced the alleged unfair administrative actions and deteriorating working conditions at the hospital.

NAHWUL criticized the management for what it perceives as unjust decisions and exploitative practices that jeopardize the well-being of staff and impact the quality of healthcare services provided to patients dependent on the facility.

"It is morally unacceptable that healthcare workers, the very backbone of our health system, are subjected to exploitation, poor working conditions, and administrative neglect," the Union said.

The workers' main concerns revolve around the sudden closure of the Family Medicine Program, Female Ward, and Eye and GYN Clinics at the ELWA Hospital. They argue that this decision has led to a reduction in staff, decreased patient capacity, and compromised the standard of care at the institution. Of particular concern to NAHWUL is the alleged intention of the hospital's management to reclassify ELWA as a children's clinic. The Union has cautioned that such a transition could have serious repercussions on the overall healthcare system, as ELWA currently caters to over 4,500 patients monthly and plays a vital role in supporting the national health system.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

NAHWUL also flagged concerns over the continued payment of nurses and other professionals below a living wage, describing it as "unacceptable and contrary to decent work standards."

Adding to the controversy are allegations of donor fund misuse. According to NAHWUL, credible reports indicate that funds provided for the purchase of an ambulance were not used for the intended purpose. The Union is demanding a full-scale investigation and accountability from the hospital's management.

NAHWUL is demanding the immediate reversal of all negative administrative actions, including the reopening of the closed programs and wards. It is also calling for the reinstatement of 18 Liberian doctors and for genuine dialogue between SIM Liberia, ELWA Management, and the workers under the watch of relevant government authorities.

The Union also wants management to account for the alleged donor fund misuse and remit all deducted NASSCORP contributions to the appropriate accounts without delay.

The Union has called on the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labor, and other relevant stakeholders to intervene urgently and ensure that justice, fairness, and dignity are restored at ELWA Hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Health workers are not expendable tools. They are essential partners in national development. We will continue to stand with our colleagues wherever injustice, exploitation, and administrative abuse occur," the Union said.