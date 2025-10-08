Liberia: Appreciating Liberian Teachers On World Teachers' Day 2025

In my Thinking Thoughts, I realized that World Teachers' Day (WTD) had come and passed on Sunday, October 5, and much had not been done to celebrate and applaud the sacrifices that Liberian teachers make. Considering the prevailing challenged education sector in which teachers are obliged to ensure pedagogy, one would have thought the MOE, education delivery groups, and development agencies would support massive nationwide programs or develop a proclamation in recognition of the contribution of Liberian teachers.

In many countries around the world, WTD is held with high, if not the highest, esteem as a simple means of motivation. In Liberia, clapping for teachers, at least on World Teachers' Day, is not a priority.

World Teachers' Day (WTD)

WTD, celebrated annually on October 5, was established by UNESCO in 1994 to commemorate the signing of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, a global framework recognizing teachers' rights, responsibilities, and professional standards.

The day honors the vital role teachers play in shaping societies and promoting education as a fundamental human right. Its purpose is to celebrate educators worldwide, raise awareness about the challenges they face, and encourage governments and communities to support and invest in the teaching profession. Through this annual observance, UNESCO reminds the world that empowering teachers is essential to achieving quality education for all, as envisioned in Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Celebrating Liberian Teachers

On this World Teachers' Day, October 5, 2025, we pause to honor the heartbeat of Liberia's education system--the teachers who continue to serve with courage, faith, and perseverance despite the odds. This year's global theme, "Collaboration Is Key to Making Teachers Thrive," speaks directly to our national reality. In Liberia, collaboration among teachers, parents, school administrators, and the broader society is not merely desirable but rather essential for the survival and flourishing of education.

On behalf of the Diversified Educators Empowerment Project (DEEP), I respectfully dedicate this day especially to the volunteer teachers--the unsung heroes who receive no salaries yet wake up early, walk long distances, and stand before students with unwavering dedication.

To you, the volunteer teachers who teach under the scorching sun or in a leaking classroom because of your love for learning, you are the true embodiment of sacrifice and hope. Likewise, DEEP extends heartfelt appreciation to the private school teachers who earn between 7,000 to 15,000 Liberian dollars--a fraction of what your labor and expertise deserve. You continue to educate, inspire, and nurture young minds, not because it is easy, but because you believe that every child deserves a chance to learn and succeed.

Yet, as we celebrate, we must confront the painful imbalance within our education system. While some senior-level educators and bureaucrats sit behind their desks enjoying incentives and allowances, the real work of nation-building happens in classrooms where teachers toil with little or no support. Many educators are teaching under stringent conditions--overcrowded classrooms, delayed payments, and a lack of teaching materials--yet they persevere because of a deep commitment to their students and their country.

Today, DEEP calls upon volunteer teachers, parents, and community members to join hands in a massive collaboration--a united voice demanding fairness, respect, and better conditions for those who carry the torch of knowledge. Let us work together to ensure that Liberian teachers not only survive but thrive. When teachers thrive, our children learn better; when children learn better, our nation grows stronger.

To every Liberian teacher standing tall in hardship and humility, we salute you. You are the silent builders of our nation's future--the living pillars of Liberia's development.

Happy World Teachers' Day 2025!