Nigeria: Canadian MP Hails Jackson Igbinosun's Community Impact At Africanada Economic Summit

Member of Parliament for Humber River -- Black Creek, Judy Sgro, has commended community leader and innovator, Mr. Jackson Igbinosun, for his outstanding contributions to community development and empowerment, particularly within the African community in Canada.

Sgro gave the commendation in a goodwill message delivered during the AfriCanada Economic Summit , held in Toronto, where she described Igbinosun as "a driving force behind positive change and a source of inspiration for all."

According to her, Igbinosun's efforts have gone beyond promoting unity in the African community to fostering inclusive growth through innovative initiatives that continue to make lasting impact across diverse groups.

"Jackson is more than a community leader; he's an innovator and a catalyst for positive change. His dedication to the African community , and to building bridges beyond it , has brought people together and strengthened our collective progress," Sgro said.

The lawmaker expressed appreciation for Igbinosun's "unwavering commitment" to improving lives and advancing multicultural collaboration, noting that his work reflects the true spirit of Canadian diversity and leadership.

"As we gather for the AfriCanada Economic Summit , it's important to celebrate Jackson's remarkable contributions and recognize the power of individuals like him to drive positive change," she added.

The AfriCanada Economic Summit brings together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and development leaders from across Africa and the diaspora to explore trade, innovation, and investment opportunities aimed at strengthening Canada-Africa economic relations.

Sgro concluded by expressing optimism for continued collaboration with Igbinosun and other community leaders in fostering inclusive growth within Humber River -- Black Creek and beyond.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jackson Igbinosun, has expressed deep appreciation to Judy Sgro, for her recognition of his contributions to community development and empowerment across Canada.

In a statement issued in Toronto, Igbinosun lauded Sgro's "kind and encouraging words" acknowledging his leadership and the innovative programmes he has initiated to uplift not only the African community but the broader Canadian society.

He noted that the federal lawmaker's message, delivered during the AfriCanada Economic Summit , reflects her continued advocacy for inclusive growth, multicultural advancement, and economic collaboration between Canada and African nations.

"I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Judy Sgro, MP, for her kind and encouraging words recognizing my community leadership and the innovative initiatives we've launched to uplift not only the African community but the broader society," Igbinosun said.

He added that Sgro's thoughtful message and steadfast support continue to inspire his team to build programmes and enterprises that create real, lasting impact.

"Your continued advocacy for inclusive growth, cross-border trade, economic development, and community empowerment reminds us that meaningful progress is achieved through collaboration between leaders and communities," he stated.

Igbinosun commended Sgro for her unwavering commitment to community-driven change and for standing with grassroots leaders and entrepreneurs in efforts to transform lives across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

"Thank you, Hon. Sgro, for your unwavering commitment to community-driven change and for standing with us as we work to empower and transform lives across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond," he added.

Hon. Judy A. Sgro represents Humber River -- Black Creek in the Canadian Parliament and serves as Chair of the Standing Committee on International Trade.

She has been a long-time advocate for diversity, social inclusion, and strengthened Canada-Africa partnerships through trade and community development.

Mr. Jackson Igbinosun, who leads several diaspora and innovation-based initiatives, has been instrumental in promoting African entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth in Canada.

