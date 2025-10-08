Liberia: Ex-Pro Tempore Jallah Lauds Boakai-Koung Government's Mineral Review

Monrovia — Former President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Armah Jallah, has underscored the need for Liberia's natural resources to serve as a cornerstone for the country's economic transformation, emphasizing that Liberians must hold tangible shares in the mineral sector.

Jallah observed that for too long, Liberians have not received their fair share of the nation's vast natural wealth.

His assertions were contained in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 7, in Monrovia. His comments come in the wake of the Government of Liberia's ongoing review of Mineral Development Agreements (MDAs) under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung.

"I welcome and commend President Boakai's recent pronouncement to review all existing mining agreements in Liberia. This bold and necessary step comes at a critical juncture in our national development, where the equitable management of natural resources must be a cornerstone of our economic transformation," Jallah stated.

The former Senate Pro Tempore stressed that the review of MDAs must go beyond administrative adjustments and aim to operationalize the full intent of Article 7 of the Liberian Constitution, which obligates the State to manage the economy and natural resources to ensure maximum feasible participation of Liberian citizens.

He emphasized that the time has come for Liberia to adopt a phased, well-planned strategy to make Liberians not just observers but shareholders in the extraction and commercialization of the country's mineral wealth.

"Ownership, participation, and benefit-sharing must no longer be aspirational -- they must be codified, structured, and enforced," he asserted.

Jallah further called for a national policy shift toward value addition within Liberia's borders.

"Exporting raw minerals while importing finished goods perpetuates dependency and joblessness. Let us encourage downstream processing, technology transfer, and domestic industrial capacity as part of every new or renegotiated agreement," he said.

He cautioned that no new major mineral concessions should be granted until the review process is completed and found satisfactory -- not only to the Government of Liberia but also to affected communities and the Liberian people at large.

The former Senate leader also recommended that all future MDAs meet the highest standards of transparency, accountability, sustainability, and international best practices, to ensure that Liberia does not repeat the mistakes of the past.

He stressed that the government must ensure Liberia receives a fair and just share of revenues from its mineral resources through transparent royalties, equitable tax regimes, and active state participation via public-private partnerships or equity stakes.

"No longer should our riches benefit a few while leaving the majority in poverty," Jallah emphasized.

He also underscored the importance of community development, urging that mining-affected areas be adequately compensated through infrastructure, education, and health investments. He warned that environmental obligations must be strictly enforced to prevent irreversible damage to the land and ecosystems.

Jallah further noted that the ongoing review process must be transparent, inclusive, and aligned with international best practices, ensuring that Liberia is viewed not just as a destination for investment, but as a nation that values its people, protects its environment, and demands justice in its economic dealings.

"I stand ready to support this national effort in whatever way I can, and I call on all patriotic Liberians -- in government, civil society, and the private sector -- to rally around this cause for economic sovereignty, generational equity, and national dignity," he concluded.