Liberia: Govt Sets Up Planning Committee for Liberia Diaspora Annual Return 2025

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Office of the Diaspora Affairs at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced the establishment of a National Steering Committee and a sub-planning committee Chaired by Dr. Clarice Ford Kulah and Co-Chaired by Mrs. Tianna Kesselly. other notably members of the planning committee include Superstar Michael Blackson of BET, Actor Van Vicker among others.

The initiative is part of the 2024-2027 Diaspora Strategic Plan, which was first presented at the inaugural cabinet retreat presided over by President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. The plan, aligned with the President's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), underscores government's commitment to deepening engagement with Liberians abroad.

According to a statement signed by Erasmus Tiampa Williams, head of the Diaspora Office, the Steering committee will be chaired by the Ministry of State Diaspora Office and co-chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Diaspora Office.

The body will bring together representatives from key government ministries, agencies, civil society organizations, diaspora groups, and development partners.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Composition of the Steering Committee

Among the institutions represented are the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), National Investment Commission (NIC), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Liberia National Police (LNP), Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the National Legislature (House of Representatives and Liberian Senate), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Liberia Diaspora Center.

International partners such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and United Nations Peace Building Fund (UNPBF), along with multiple diaspora organizations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ghana, will also play a major role.

Composition of the sub-committee:

Dr. Clarice Ford Kulah- Chair, Mrs. Tianna Kesselly- Co Chair, Micheal Blackson of BET, Actor Van Vicker, Hon. Mohammed Kieta -ULAA Hon. Samuel Nagbe ULAA, Amb. Edwin Yarngo, Mai Urey, Joyce Seeyon, Kambleh Russ, Jackie McCay Chair Diaspora Engagement, Royda Urey, Hesta Baker, Council Woman Wala Blejay, Judge Kenya Johnson, Com. Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Mr. James Andrews (FOLICA) Sylvanus S Konneh (FOLICA), Eugene Bio Blawah (Canada), Mr. Abraham Lincoln Mackay (Canada) Anthony Kollie (UK), Dr. Allison Hughes, Mr. Paul T. Lamin- (Chair Finance), Mrs, Comfort Itoka, Hon. Emmanuel Wettee, Mr. Alpha Tongor-Chair Technology, Mr. Hazem Harb (HH), Gbanja J. Scott, Mr. Francis Mansah, (EFLA) Mr. Kingston Wleh-(EFLA), Julia Mardea Richards-(Ghana ULAG), Cecelia W. Ofosu (Ghana ULAG) Rep. Naquetta Ricks, Lois Harris, Robena Vincent, Hon. Kamaty Diahn, Hon. Sizi Goyah, Hon. Benedict Kroma Snyder, Cynthia Blandford, Lisa White, Lois Harris, Hon. Anthony V. Kesselly-Senior advisor Diaspora Office

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Volunteer-Driven, Public-Private Partnership

The Liberia Diaspora Annual Return 2025 is designed as a public-private partnership initiative, engaging Liberians at home and abroad in fostering investment, cultural exchange, and national development.

The Ministry clarified that participation in the steering committee is strictly voluntary and does not constitute employment with the Government of Liberia.

"The Liberia Diaspora Annual Return 2025 represents an opportunity to bridge the gap between Liberians abroad and their homeland, ensuring that all sectors of society contribute to the nation's inclusive development," the statement read.