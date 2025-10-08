Liberia: Bishop Donyen Emphasizes Transparency in Service

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the All-Retired Citizens Association of Liberia (ARCAL), Bishop Nimely Jarbokly Donyen of the Father Donyen Ministry Inc., has urged members of the association to ensure transparency in all their activities to build trust, enhance accountability, and improve overall effectiveness.

Bishop Donyen emphasized that transparency within organizations - whether governmental or non-governmental is a cornerstone of operational integrity and effectiveness. He noted that in an era where public trust is paramount, transparency serves as a bridge between organizations and the communities they serve.

Speaking during the official opening of the national headquarters of ARCAL, recently in the Township of Gardnerville, Bishop Donyen explained that transparency involves clear communication of goals, processes, and outcomes, enabling stakeholders to understand how resources are utilized and what impact is being achieved.

He added that the importance of transparency extends beyond mere compliance; it fosters a culture of openness that can enhance collaboration, attract funding, and lead to more effective interventions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Bishop Donyen further encouraged the association to conduct a nationwide survey of all retirees, describing it as a powerful tool for gathering feedback, making data-driven decisions, and improving programs for retired citizens.

He expressed gratitude to the members and pledged his unwavering commitment to restoring the dignity of retirees across Liberia.

Also speaking at the event, Rev. Kafa Teah, National Chairman of ARCAL, lauded members and guests for attending the occasion and called for retirees to be included in the national budget.

Rev. Teah lamented that retirees have suffered for too long under unfavorable government policies that neglect their welfare.

"Let it be understood that when people are treated right, the potential for conflict is greatly reduced," he said. He reaffirmed the association's commitment to peacebuilding and national development, urging members to remain law-abiding and continue advocating for their rights through legal and constructive means. Editing by Jonathan Browne