Liberians to Benefit Jobs

-As Labor Ministry launches "Liberia Work"

Monrovia, Liberia; October 8, 2025 - The Ministry of Labor (MOL), in partnership with Rise Talent, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, launched an initiative designed to connect employers, universities, and young job seekers, aimed at addressing the persistent challenge of unemployment and underemployment in the country.

Labor Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah stressed the importance of the initiative, emphasizing that it is time for Liberians to serve.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that employers across all sectors struggle to meet the demands of a modern economy, while young people often lack the preparedness for professional settings.

He highlighted the lack of real-time labor market data as a significant obstacle to informed policy decisions.

Liberia Works is envisioned as more than just a website; it's a comprehensive workforce coordination system.

It will provide employers with access to prepared talent, offer government crucial labor intelligence and compliance data, and present young Liberians with transparent opportunities for work, learning, and growth.

This marks the first time in Liberia's history that all these actors will be integrated into one system.

A new administrative regulation will also be introduced, encouraging the protection of junior associates and interns, fostering the next generation of Liberian professionals.

Liberia Works will serve as the official national platform for managing this process, ensuring accountability and results.

The ambitious goal is to provide real employment opportunities for young people through the National Junior Associates Program over the next four years.

Additionally, it will establish a national workforce information system, offering vital data on skills and employment trends.

Ambassador Ora Richards, launching the initiative, described it as a milestone that will help bridge unemployment gaps and enhance economic growth.

She emphasized the importance of "Liberia Work, adding that it will bridge the gaps between employers and employees.

Amb. Richards stressed the program will create an opportunity and avenue for Liberians to get jobs and help themselves, rather than being liability as a hindrance to the growth and development of the nation.

"If many Liberians have jobs and are able to feed their families, I think we as a nation will be moving.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This initiative will help Liberians apply and create their own opportunities, rather than not finding a way out," Amb. Richards added.

Mr. Sei Philip Pleiwon, Director of Rise Talent, echoed the sentiment, "We hear employers say, 'We can't find good workers,' and workers say, 'We can't find good jobs.' This signifies a clear disconnect in the labor market."

He stressed that Liberia Works is about "transforming our society" and expressed gratitude for the immediate interest from 15 employers on launch day.

Mr. Pleiwon, who previously launched a similar successful program in Kenya, shared his determination to bring this transformative initiative to Liberia despite initial skepticism.

He underscored the critical need to invest in human capital, stating, "None of this will work if we don't have quality Liberians."

He called for continued partnership and support to ensure success of Liberia Works and its National Junior Associate Program, which has a proven track record of success with major companies in Kenya. Editing by Jonathan Browne