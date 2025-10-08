Liberia: No Deal, No Work

Operations at the Free Port of Monrovia have been significantly disrupted, as members of the Dock Workers Union of Liberia strike against APM Terminals Liberia, the British company managing cargo handling at the port.

The action, which began earlier this week, is about the company's refusal to sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Workers Union, a move that has angered workers and raised concerns about labor rights and industrial relations at Liberia's busiest seaport.

A Collective Bargaining Agreement is a formal, legally binding labor contract between an employer and a union. It outlines critical terms and conditions of employment, including wages, working hours, job security, benefits, and procedures for resolving workplace grievances. CBAs serve as a standardized framework protecting both employees and employers under a fixed term.

Union authorities say APM Terminals has failed to enter into a CBA since 2015, despite multiple attempts by the union to initiate negotiations. According to the leadership of the Dock Workers Union, the absence of such a contract has left hundreds of workers vulnerable to arbitrary changes in working conditions and inadequate representation in employment matters.

"We are not returning to work until APM Terminals signs the CBA," said one union representative. "Workers' rights have been ignored for too long. We are demanding what is fair and just."

This latest labor action comes amid a backdrop of growing dissatisfaction among workers and stakeholders at the port, including previous disputes involving importers and members of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector.

It may be recalled that port users protested what they described as "excessive examination" of imported goods by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and port customs. The importers complained that the new inspection and clearance procedures imposed by the authorities led to delays, additional charges, and unfair taxation on goods, severely affecting trade and small businesses.

In response to public outcry, the Liberian government announced a temporary relaxation of the new clearing procedures during the Christmas season to facilitate smoother operations and prevent further escalation of tensions.

The ongoing protest by dock workers has also drawn attention to governance and management challenges at the NPA, which oversees port operations across Liberia. Industry observers say the dispute reflects a broader pattern of poor labor relations, inconsistent regulatory enforcement, and lack of transparency in port management.

Some stakeholders are now calling for a government-led intervention to mediate between the Dock Workers Union and APM Terminals, ensuring that industrial actions do not further disrupt port services, which are vital to Liberia's economy.

The Free Port of Monrovia is Liberia's primary gateway for international trade, handling the majority of the country's imports and exports. Any prolonged disruption in port operations could have serious consequences for supply chains, especially for essential goods, fuel, and construction materials.

Businesses and importers are already expressing concerns about shipment delays and increased logistical costs if the stand-off is not resolved soon.

As of Tuesday, there has been no formal response from APM Terminals Liberia regarding the union's demands.

Meanwhile, the Dock Workers Union has remained firm in its stance, warning that the protest will continue indefinitely until a Collective Bargaining Agreement is finalized and signed.

The situation remains tense, and all eyes are now on the government, labor ministry, and port authorities to take urgent action to de-escalate the crisis and restore normal operations at the country's largest seaport. Editing by Jonathan Browne