Rwanda: Liberia Standards Authority Joins Iso, Afsec As Director General Departs for Global Leaders Gathering in Rwanda

Monrovia — The Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA) has achieved a major milestone by gaining Correspondent Membership of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

This achievement marks a significant step forward for LiSA and the nation of Liberia in enhancing its quality infrastructure.

According to a statement issued in Monrovia on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the membership dues were sponsored through the CASTRAP project, implemented by CERATH and funded by the European Union (EU).

Barely days following the official notification of LiSA's ISO membership, the Director General of LiSA, Stephen Y. Mambu, departed Liberia over the weekend to attend the ISO General Assembly taking place in Kigali, Rwanda, from October 6-10, 2025.

The release disclosed that LiSA's Correspondent Membership with ISO aligns with its long-term vision and places Liberia among a distinguished group of nations committed to global standardization.

"The membership grants Liberia access to ISO standards, enhances stakeholder engagement, and opens doors to valuable capacity-building opportunities," LiSA's statement divulged.

In a related development, the Liberia Standards Authority has also secured official membership status in the African Electrotechnical Standardization Commission (AFSEC). Like the ISO membership, this success was made possible through the CASTRAP project implemented by CERATH and funded by the EU.

Providing an overview of the AFSEC membership, Joseph Saye Zankah Jr., Focal Person - AFSEC/IEC, outlined key benefits for LiSA and Liberia, including access to International Standards with focus on direct adoption of IEC/AFSEC electrotechnical standards to ensure the safety and quality of electrical and solar energy products.

Mr. Zankah disclosed AFSEC will bring about training and mentorship opportunities for LiSA's technical committees in areas including renewable energy, smart metering, calibration, and conformity assessment

He added that harmonization standards will reduce cross-border trade barriers and support Liberia's integration into AfCFTA and ECOWAS energy markets.

Liberia, Mr. Zankah siad, can now actively participate in continental electrotechnical decision-making and nominate experts to AFSEC technical working groups.

Mr. Zankah revealed that Liberia stands to get support for national programs in the areas of improved technical guidance and credibility for initiatives such as the Product Verification of Conformity (VOC) program, net-metering standards, and solar product market surveillance.

He stated that Liberia membership will enhance visibility and eligibility for technical assistance and funding from development partners including the IEC, AFSEC, AfDB, and other agencies.

According to Mr. Zankah, the next steps for LiSA include aligning its electrotechnical committees with AFSEC's technical working groups, integrating AFSEC/IEC standards into national regulatory frameworks, and raising awareness among stakeholders on the benefits of this expanded international engagement.

"LiSA's memberships in ISO and AFSEC underscore its growing leadership in promoting quality infrastructure, expanding energy access, and enhancing trade competitiveness for Liberia," Mr. Zankah added.