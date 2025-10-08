Liberia: Bryant Mcgill and the Cry for Justice: a Poor Man Fights the Whole System - for His Daughter

editorial

THERE ARE MOMENTS in a nation's story that demand courage, truth, and moral clarity. Liberia has reached one of those moments. It is the story of a 14-year-old girl, a child whose innocence has been torn apart, and a father standing alone against a system that seems determined to silence him.

IT'S ALSO THE story of a powerful man, Bryant McGill, a former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, who stands accused of rape, yet continues to walk free while his alleged victim and her family wait for justice that feels increasingly out of reach.

ACCORDING TO MEDICAL reports, the girl suffered injuries consistent with rape. She named McGill as her attacker, identified him in the presence of witnesses, and provided torn underclothes as evidence.

THESE ARE NOT whispers or rumors; they are facts documented by professionals. Yet, weeks have passed and no arrest has been made. The Liberia National Police, led by Inspector General Gregory Coleman, insists that there is "no probable cause" to detain McGill. That phrase -- cold, legalistic, and hollow --now hangs over this case like a shroud.

BUT BEHIND THAT bureaucratic language lies a much deeper truth that in Liberia, the powerful are rarely held accountable, while the powerless are left to bleed in silence.

CLLR. TIAWAN GONGLOE, one of Liberia's most respected human rights advocates, has been vocal in condemning what he calls a deliberate miscarriage of justice. After meeting with the police Tuesday, he revealed that the investigators claim to lack sufficient grounds for arrest -- a justification he described as legally and morally baseless.

"THE GIRL HAS remained consistent," Gongloe said. "She named Bryant McGill as her rapist, spoke in his presence, and never changed her story. There are visible injuries and a medical report confirming penetration. Why hasn't he been arrested?"

HIS question echoes across a weary nation. Why indeed?

THE SURVIVOR's FATHER has emerged as the reluctant hero in this heartbreaking saga -- a man with no wealth, no power, no influence, but an unshakable resolve to fight for his daughter's dignity. In an emotional statement, he recounted how McGill visited him on the night of the alleged assault, apologizing and begging to settle the case privately. "He told me we could fix it in-house," the father said. "But I told him no. You cannot rape my daughter and ask me to settle it. That's not justice."

THE FATHER'S COURAGE has become a symbol of resistance against a justice system that too often bends to the will of the privileged. His words, raw and trembling with pain, capture a universal truth that when justice depends on status, it ceases to be justice at all.

"MY DAUGHTER'S UNDERCLOTHES were torn and are with the police," he said. "The medical report confirms penetration. Yet they say there is no probable cause? If this were a minister's daughter, the man would be in jail already. Because I am a poor man, they are playing with my daughter's pain. But I want the public to rise up. Today it's my child, tomorrow it could be yours."

THOSE WORDS ARE not just a cry of despair -- they are a moral challenge to the conscience of a nation.

THE ASSOCIATION OF Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), long known for defending the rights of women and children, has added its voice to the growing outrage. In a strong statement, AFELL condemned the Liberia National Police for what it called "a biased and unprofessional handling" of the case. They accused the police of behaving like defense attorneys for McGill rather than impartial investigators.

"IT IS ALARMING that the police are treating this case as though they are the judge and jury," said AFELL President Philomena T. Williams. "Mr. Inspector General, you are not the defense counsel nor the court. Act now and immediately arrest suspect Bryant McGill."

AFELL ALSO RAISED concerns about the CCTV footage the police claim casts doubt on the survivor's account. The footage, they noted, is managed by McGill's former ministry--the very institution where he wielded authority. "This raises serious questions about credibility," Williams said. "In light of the survivor's consistent testimony and medical evidence, the footage should not override the weight of other evidence."

MEANWHILE, THE SURVIVOR -- a child--has reportedly been summoned multiple times by police for questioning, further traumatizing her instead of protecting her. The repeated interrogations, according to AFELL, are intimidation tactics that no minor should endure.

PRESIDENT JOSEPH N. Boakai acted swiftly by suspending McGill, but that decision, though commendable, cannot substitute for justice. Suspension is not accountability; it is a pause in privilege. The next step must be clear and decisive -- the suspect must face arrest and prosecution like any other Liberian accused of a serious crime.

THIS CASE HAS exposed the fragility of Liberia's justice system and the selective manner in which it operates. Too often, ordinary citizens languish in cells for minor infractions while the powerful evade the reach of the law. It is a double standard that erodes faith in the rule of law and deepens the divide between the government and the governed.

EVERY DAY THAT McGill remains free, the message is reinforced that justice is not blind -- it merely looks away when the accused wears a suit and title.

THIS TRAGEDY IS more than one family's pain. It is a reflection of Liberia's moral decay -- a nation that promises equality before the law yet practices privilege behind closed doors. The law should be a shield for the weak, not a fortress for the strong. When a system designed to protect becomes a weapon of protectionism, it loses legitimacy.

THE FATHER AT the center of this storm has no media machine, no political godfather, and no lobby behind him. What he has is courage -- the kind of courage that nations are built upon. His fight is not just for his daughter, but for every Liberian child whose story was silenced, every parent who was told to stay quiet, and every citizen who has come to believe that justice is not for them.

AS LIBERIA GRAPPLES with this moment, one question looms large over its conscience: will justice bend to power once again, or will this case become a turning point in the nation's history?

INSPECTOR GENERAL GREGORY Coleman must act. The Ministry of Justice must act. Silence is complicity. Delay is injustice. And the longer this continues, the louder the world will ask: what kind of nation protects the powerful at the expense of its children?

A YOUNG GIRL'S life has been shattered. A father's faith in the system is being tested. The country's credibility is on trial.

MCGILL MAY BE the accused, but it is Liberia's justice system that stands in the dock. The world is watching. The people are watching. Our daughters are watching.

AND AS THIS poor man stands alone, fighting the whole system for his daughter, Liberia must decide whether it still believes in justice -- or whether it has surrendered it to power.