Nigeria: Medplus Drives Sustainable Growth in Beauty Industry

Medplus Pharmacy has sparked a new wave of innovation in the beauty industry with the second edition of its flagship festival, Beyond Medplus Glow Fest 2025. The event, held at the Civic Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently brought together industry experts, beauty entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to discuss the future of beauty and wellness.

This year's festival was marked by a strong emphasis on sustainable growth, with discussions and activities focused on empowering beauty entrepreneurs and driving economic growth.

The event featured a financial literacy session powered by Sohcahtoa, a marquee panel on "The New Age of Beauty and the Rise of the Technological Gaze," and a keynote on financing beauty businesses by Providus Bank's Funke Jones. The panel explored how cosmetic treatments and the pressure to look good have become tied to identity, opportunity, and economic survival.

Executive Director of MedPlus, Ife Bakare, said, "Beyond Medplus Glow Fest 2025 reaffirmed our vision of creating an impactful space to emphasise how beauty is intertwined with wellness, entrepreneurship, and empowerment." Maybelline's interactive masterclass on clean glam techniques and skin-first makeup routines was a highlight of the event, drawing crowds eager to learn from industry experts.