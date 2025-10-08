Benin: Oba of Benin Queries Iyaloja Designation in Benin Tradition

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC), on Tuesday, said it was yet to know the aim of Iyaloja designation being introduced to Edo State.

It said if it were a national concept, the the Iyaloja of Nigeria must extend the concept to the other states in Nigeria before BTC could believe its authenticity and motive.

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, and signed by six top palace chiefs.

The statement queried whether an Edo woman could be made the Iyaloja of Lagos or that of Nigeria.

"Can this concept of Iyaloja be extended to Aba, Owerri, Keffi, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and other parts of Nigeria?," it queried.

The BTC said it would have advised the Edo State government on salient tradition if it were consulted much earlier on the Iyeki (market leader) title.

It warned that any deviation of the age-old cultural system of Iyeki might lead to breach of peace.

Market women had visited the Benin monarch's palace to thank him for insisting that Iyaloja title was alien to the Benin customs and traditions.

Frowning at the use of trade associations to run open market and play partisan politics, the statement said the twin factors were anthetical as well as inimical to the essence of market tradition in Benin culture.

It expressed reservations about the tendency of market women allowing themselves be used as political pawns in the political field under the aegis of Market Associations in Edo State even as it appealed "to the market women and the politicians behind them to eschew dragging the sanctity of the name of the Oba into their partisan political affairs."

According to the statement, the Palace felt that if we were duly consulted about what the tradition says about Iyeki Rdole in Benin tradition, all the ensuing controversy or tension would have been avoided.

"Benin Traditional Council wishes to reiterate that in Benin, there is nothing like Iyeki-general, which this lyaloja concept seems to imply. In Benin culture, lyeki emerges among the market women. After being chosen by the market women, she is brought to the Palace for confirmation.

" nce confirmed, they are told to go ahead and install her as the lyeki of the market. The Palace never chooses anybody as lyeki. It is the market women that do that. Every lyeki is independent of each other. Every lyeki is culturally, spiritually and, religiously tied to the Palace.

"There is a direct functional relationship between lyeki and the Palace. Just as there is no honorary chieftaincy title in Benin culture, so also there is no honorary lyeki title in Benin culture. Every lyeki has a spiritual function she performs for the Palace and for the well-being of the market. We strongly advise that the function of lyeki should not be politicised.

"We hope the market women headed by their Iyekis would have learned their lesson now and know their traditional connection with the Palace and what is expected of them. And learn to watch the mood of the Palace and go with it.

