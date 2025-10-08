Ghana: Chairman Wontumi to Appear in Court Over Alleged Illegal Mining

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, is set to appear before the High Court in Accra to answer questions related to alleged illegal mining activities.

This follows his appearance at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, together with his counsel, Mr. Appiah Kubi, in compliance with an order from the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Akurutinga Ayine.

Antwi-Boasiako was granted GH¢1 million bail with two sureties as the state prepares to file three mining-related charges against him.

In July 2025, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) arrested and detained the Ashanti Regional Chairman over alleged criminal offences connected to a car-stealing syndicate.

The latest CID invitation, however, relates to the Akonta Mining case and the company's alleged involvement in illegal mining (galamsey) operations.

Chairman Wontumi has denied all allegations, insisting that his company, Akonta Mining, has not engaged in any unlawful activity. He maintains his innocence as he prepares to face prosecutors in court tomorrow, October 7.

Known for his influential role in Ghanaian politics, Antwi-Boasiako is credited with helping deliver the Ashanti Region for the NPP in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Aside from politics, he is described as an astute businessman and owner of Akonta Mining, a company engaged in mining and related ventures.