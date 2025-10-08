Ghana: Vice President Warns Authorities Against Abuse of Female Students

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has warned that government will not tolerate the abuse of students, especially females, by school authorities and teachers. She said students are entrusted into the care of teachers for training, education and moulding of their character to become worthy adults for society and not to be abused and molested. "Teachers and leaders in schools who violate the trust and confidence of learners would be sanctioned accordingly," she warned.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was speaking at the Ghana Teacher Prize 2025 at the main campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Sokode in the Volta Region on Sunday on the theme: "Elevating the status of teachers for quality education," said a national digital learning programme for teachers had been launched, which had trained over 60,000 teachers in pedagogy, digital literacy and inclusive approaches.

She stressed that "transfers are never punishments, so they should never be used to punish those who abused our children's trust and those who disgraced our profession," and said the government had decided to activate Parent Teacher Association (PTAs) to ensure broader participation in education.

The Vice President said the government recognised teachers who chose service over self, sacrifices over comfort and nation-building over personal gain, stressing that the government was putting in place measures to transform education and place the teacher at the centre of education transformation. Professor Opoku-Agyemang announced that government had directed the Minister of Education to ensure that new school buildings should have accommodation for teachers, saying the licensure examination of teachers would be taken while in their home institutions to make the process easier, and promotion of teachers from Director two to one and other promotions would be done accordingly.

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, said his Ministry had initiated what he described as university-related roads to be constructed across the country, and UHAS would not be left out, assuring that budgetary allocation would be made for the project. Mr Iddrisu said government was dedicated to working to improve the welfare and condition of service of teachers, saying President John Dramani Mahama was exploring the establishment of UHAS campus in Keta to be known as the School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Engineering.

The Minister announced that the Ministry of Education was working in collaboration with the District Assembly Common Fund (ACF) to initiate three-bedroom houses across the regions to start the "teacher dabre" initiative. The best national teacher for 2025, Mr RichArd W. Tiimob from the Savelugu Senior High School, had a three-bedroom house to be built at a place of his choice, while 11 award winners took home pick-up vehicles, saloon cars, motorbikes, cash and laptop computers.