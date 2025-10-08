Ghana: Govt Commended for Promoting Human Rights

The government has been commended for showing the political will and commitment to promoting human rights in the country.

The Commissioner responsible for the promotion of human rights in Ghana and Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa, Commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, said that Ghana had implemented various measures to ensure that the human rights of the citizenry were protected.

Commissioner Sallah-Njie made the remarks when delivering a statement on Thursday following the end of the Promotion Mission on the African Commission on Human and People's Rights held in Accra from September 29 to October 2, 2025.

"We commend the government for its political will and commitment towards the effective enjoyment of human rights, including through adoption, since the last promotion mission of the Commission, of further legislative and other measures to implement the African Charter and other ratified regional and international human rights instruments," she stated.

Some of the measures implemented by the government, Commissioner Sallah-Njie highlighted, include the establishment of a progressive and robust legislative and policy foundation, pragmatic and impactful justice sector reforms, and the modernisation and proactive security sector initiatives.

Others, she emphasised, include exemplary rehabilitation and social protection programmes, dedicated institutional mechanisms and collaboration, and a renewed commitment to regional engagement.

Despite these advances, Commissioner Sallah-Njie identified some challenges that could hinder the country's promotion of human rights.

Among the challenges, she said, were accountability and regional solidarity crises, systemic deficiencies in the justice and detention system, inadequate police accountability and oversight, the galamsey crisis, and implementation deficits in women's rights and safety.

The rest, she indicated, were the marginalisation of vulnerable groups, shrinking civic space, and legislative and institutional gaps in the prevention of torture.

Commissioner Sallah-Njie, therefore, recommended the fulfilment of regional obligations and closing of protection gaps, advancement of justice, detention, and security sector reforms, translation of gender laws into tangible outcomes and safety, eradication of ritual servitude and harmful practices, addressing the multi-sectoral impact of galamsey, and guaranteeing inclusion, dignity, and an open civic space.