Ghana: Govt Supports 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan to End Israel-Palestine War

The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says it supports the 20-point Gaza peace plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump, aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The initiative seeks to halt the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent annexation and displacement of Palestinians, and advance a comprehensive peace process.

A statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra described the proposal as a significant step towards ending the longstanding conflict and alleviating the immense suffering and loss of lives in the region, saying it is a "welcome development and a relief to the suffering civilians."

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana welcomes the ground-breaking Gaza peace plan proposed by President Donald J. Trump, intended to bring an end to the tremendous suffering and loss of human lives in the conflict," the government assured.

The government in the statement expressed optimism that the initiative could provide a viable pathway to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, allowing Israel and Palestine to coexist peacefully and securely.

"It is our hope that the initiative will ultimately provide a viable pathway for achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, in which the States of Israel and Palestine can exist side by side in harmony and security," the statement read.

Ghana has reiterated its readiness to engage with international partners to foster dialogue and understanding in revitalising the Middle East Peace Process, urging all factions to commit to this historic peace proposal.

The government reaffirmed its readiness to play its part in revitalising the Middle East Peace Process.

"Ghana stands ready to engage with all international partners to foster dialogue and understanding in revitalizing the Middle East Peace Process and calls on all factions to commit to this historic peace proposal," the statement assured.