Ghana: STC to Introduce Green Transport By End of Year - MD

The State Transport Company (STC) plans to procure at least 500 new buses by 2028, out of which 430 will be electric. According to Mr. Alhassan Ligbi, the Managing Director of the company, this move forms part of a broader strategy to modernise STC's fleet and lead Ghana's transition to green transport. "By 2028, we should have rolled out a minimum of 500 buses, 430 will be electric and 70 internal combustion engines. We are not only bringing in buses, we are taking the lead in the green transport agenda to help decarbonise our environment," he stated.

Mr. Ligbi shared this vision during a working visit to the company by the Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, last Thursday. He explained that the first phase of the plan would see 100 buses deployed by the end of this year or early 2026, comprising 70 diesel-powered and 30 electric buses. The electric fleet, he noted, would initially operate on shorter routes while charging infrastructure is expanded nationwide.

"By the time the next consignment of buses arrive, we would have had a full complement of EV infrastructure, enabling us to run longer distances," he added. As part of this plan, STC intends to build at least 200 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country and attract investment to establish an electric vehicle assembly plant in Ghana to serve both STC and private transport operators.

Additionally, Mr. Ligbi mentioned plans to redevelop STC's regional terminals, expand cargo services, and digitise ticketing systems to improve passenger convenience. The company also plans to launch an executive coach service, recruit and train 150 women drivers, and explore opportunities in marine transport once the government's inland waterway projects commence.

Furthermore, the Managing Director emphasised that these interventions are aimed at making STC financially sustainable and reducing its reliance on government bailouts. "We want this to be the last time we knock on government's door to buy buses. Going forward, vehicle replacement will be budgeted for as part of our operations," he stressed.

On her part, the Deputy Minister, Ms. Affo-Toffey, pledged government's support to STC and assured that efforts would be accelerated to procure more buses to enhance operations. She commended the staff and management for their dedication despite existing challenges, noting that "President John Dramani Mahama remains committed to using the 24-hour economy policy to boost the transportation sector. We will ensure that STC plays its part in the agenda to serve the citizenry in an efficient and effective manner."