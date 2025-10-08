Ghana: Govt, UN-Habitat Reaffirm Building Resilient, Inclusive, Responsive Cities

The United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government's efforts in building cities that are resilient, inclusive, and responsive to crises. It also pledged to partner with the government and other stakeholders to scale up innovative urban financing, strengthen municipal capacity, and accelerate the localisation of the New Urban Agenda.

This reaffirmation was contained in a joint press statement issued and signed by the Country Manager for UN-Habitat, Ms Abena Ntori, and two sector ministers -- the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, and the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources (MWHWR), Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei -- and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

The statement was released in commemoration of this year's World Habitat Day, observed under the global theme "Urban Crisis Response", locally adapted as "Resilient Cities, Inclusive and Clean Communities: Responding to Urban Challenges." World Habitat Day, marked annually on the first Monday of October, reflects on the state of human settlements and the basic right to adequate shelter.

According to the joint statement, this year's celebration called for bold and transformative actions to address the growing complexities of urban displacement, housing insecurity, and service delivery gaps, especially amid climate change, digital disruption, and rapid urbanisation.

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the statement noted, is advancing sustainable urban transformation through its Sustainable Cities Strategy with support from the World Bank. It is also leading the revision and finalisation of the National Urban Policy and Slum Upgrading and Prevention Strategy. Additionally, the ministry is bridging the housing and infrastructure gap, working towards decarbonisation of the built environment, accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in cities through the Smart SDG Cities Programme, and improving coastal resilience in Ghanaian communities.

The Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, the statement added, recognises robust infrastructure as a driving force for national development and urban resilience. With support from UN-Habitat and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the ministry has reviewed Ghana's Housing Profile (2024), which offers actionable recommendations for improving the country's housing situation and lays the groundwork for revising Ghana's Housing Policy. Currently, the ministry is collaborating with UN-Habitat on the policy revision.

These joint initiatives, according to the statement, form part of broader measures by the government to address the complexities of urban displacement and promote sustainable urban development.