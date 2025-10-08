Ghana: ICU Calls for End to Precarious Work, Substandard Employment Conditions

The Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU), Ghana, has called for a concerted global effort to end precarious work, particularly in Africa, where casual and contract employment continue to deny millions of workers their rights to decent and dignified jobs.

According to the Union, the situation has become alarming across the continent as many workers remain trapped in insecure, low-paying jobs without access to social protection, fair wages, or the right to unionise, despite performing the same duties as their permanent counterparts.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Accra and signed by the ICU's General Secretary, Mr Morgan Ayawine, to mark the World Day for Decent Work, which is observed annually on October 7 to draw attention to the global challenge of precarious employment.

The statement noted that precarious work -- which includes outsourcing, casual work, and fixed-term contracts -- has become increasingly widespread, especially among transnational and multinational companies. It described the practice as an "injustice of the highest order," adding that it was unacceptable for young citizens to remain as casual workers for over five years without any hope of permanency or access to decent employment benefits.

While welcoming investments and job creation by multinational firms, the ICU stressed that it would not tolerate situations where workers' rights were sacrificed for profit. "It is heart-wrenching to see two people in the same establishment doing the same job and working the same hours, but one enjoys paid leave, healthcare, and social security benefits, while the other does not," the statement said.

The Union emphasised that outsourcing and contract work deprive employees of key rights such as fair wages, safe working conditions, healthcare, insurance, retirement benefits, and opportunities for personal development -- all of which are essential components of decent work as defined by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

It warned that the growing conversion of permanent jobs into casual or fixed-term contracts undermines workers' dignity, security, and well-being. The ICU, therefore, called for stronger enforcement of labour laws to reverse the trend.

In a call to action, ICU-Ghana urged social partners, governments, employers, and labour organisations to renew their commitment to ending precarious work and freeing millions of workers from substandard employment conditions. The Union further called for sustained education on the rights of contract and casual workers to form or join unions, a change in corporate attitudes to prioritise worker welfare, and firm action by political authorities to enforce decent work standards without fear or favour.

The statement reaffirmed ICU-Ghana's solidarity with the global labour movement, stressing that every worker deserves dignity, fair treatment, and the full benefits of decent employment.