Ghana: Telecel Foundation Brings Ultrasound Screenings to Pregnant Women in Langa

The Telecel Ghana Foundation has extended its critical maternal healthcare programme for rural communities, known as the Rural Ultrasound Initiative, to the Langa Health Centre in the Northern Region.

The initiative provided about 130 pregnant women from Langa and nine adjoining communities in the Savelugu-Nanton District -- including Moglaa, Zaazi, Ligba, Kanshegu, Yizegu, Duko, Tarikpaa, and Yilikpani -- with free ultrasound scans and medical reviews of their pregnancies.

Organised in partnership with the Divine Mother and Child (DMaC) Foundation and the Ghana Health Service, the Rural Ultrasound Initiative delivers lifesaving interventions to expectant mothers at different stages of pregnancy. During the exercise in Langa, about 24 women, representing 18 per cent of those screened, were diagnosed with low haemoglobin levels -- a condition that can lead to serious complications during pregnancy and childbirth if left untreated. Early detection enables immediate medical intervention, improving the chances of safe deliveries and healthier babies.

"For many of us women in Langa and its neighbouring communities, accessing ultrasound scans has always been a struggle," said Abdullai Zabaga, one of the expectant mothers who participated in the screening. "The only place we can go is Savelugu, which means leaving home at 4 a.m. and facing long queues. I am very happy that Telecel Foundation organised this screening in our community because it gave me the chance to know how healthy my baby and I are."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Healthcare professionals in the area also welcomed the initiative, noting that community clinics in the district lack the medical technology to provide such essential services. "Our pregnant women always travel to Savelugu whenever they need an ultrasound scan," said Abukari Abdul Razak, a medical staff at the Langa Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound. "Having this service available in Langa makes a huge difference in ensuring safer pregnancies."

The Rural Ultrasound Scan Initiative is held bimonthly and targets deprived and remote communities where maternal healthcare remains largely inaccessible. Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, said the programme aligns with the Foundation's commitment to bridging healthcare disparities. "One of our overarching goals is to ensure that no mother is put at risk because she cannot access a simple scan. By bringing healthcare closer to these communities, we are saving lives and building a more equitable healthcare system," she stated.

During the exercise, maternal health workers also educated the women on prenatal care, proper nutrition, and the importance of regular checkups to help them take charge of their health and well-being.