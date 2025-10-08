Ghana: We Must Overhaul Educational System, Prioritise Innovation - Panellists

Panellists at a discussion on the future of work, Africa's development, and the youth have called for a complete overhaul of Africa's educational system to prioritise entrepreneurship and innovation as a means to create sustainable jobs and meet current labour market demands. They noted that the present system, which largely focuses on certificates and degrees with minimal emphasis on innovation, creativity, and skills development, has failed to serve as a catalyst for development and sustained economic growth.

The panellists -- Dr. Ayodele Odusola, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Zimbabwe; Dr. Joseph Attah-Mensah, Senior Fellow at the African Centre for Economic Transformation; and Ms. Tiekie Barnard, Founder and CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, South Africa -- spoke on the topic, "Africa's Youth in the Next Decade: A Catalyst for Development or Security Threat?" during the third edition of a fireside discussion organised by the Africa Future Leaders Institute of Global Affairs (AFLIGA). The session, moderated by Dr. Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, Founder and CEO of AFLIGA, provided a platform for in-depth analysis of Africa's education, sustainable job creation, self-employment, entrepreneurship, and youth development.

Dr. Ayodele Odusola observed that the continent's underdevelopment stems from the failure to fully harness the potential of its youth. He emphasised the need for a total transformation of the educational system, moving beyond the mere acquisition of certificates to one that equips young people with entrepreneurial and vocational skills. "We must leverage the capacity of the African youth and prioritise skills, data management, and artificial intelligence. The youth must be turned into assets, not security threats," he stated, adding that Africa needs "education that is fit for purpose."

Dr. Joseph Attah-Mensah underscored the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs through incentives based on merit and gender inclusivity, stressing that both government and industry have a role to play in empowering them to create more employment opportunities.

Ms. Tiekie Barnard lauded the current generation of African youth for their leadership, resilience, and innovation. She warned that the real threat to Africa's progress lies in the continent's failure to invest adequately in its young people. "The world has moved beyond degrees and certificates -- it now values creativity, innovation, and adaptability," she said.