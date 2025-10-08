Ghana: Nutrifoods Ghana Resumes Tasty Tom Production Following FDA Evaluation

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a joint venture between Olam and Sanyo, has received clearance from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on September 12, 2025, to recommence production and distribution of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix.

This follows an FDA evaluation of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix over safety concerns raised in August 2025. The company resumed production and distribution of the product after a thorough review by the FDA, which reaffirmed its safety, quality, and compliance.

In a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times on Sunday, the company said it had earlier issued a precautionary product recall for certain select batches of the product that did not fully meet its high standards, under the guidance of the FDA.

"This responsible measure reflected our deep commitment to our consumers and our readiness to act decisively to preserve the safety and quality of our products," the statement said.

In line with FDA guidance, the company noted that it had strengthened its process controls, including extended incubation protocols, to reinforce quality assurance at the highest possible levels.

"This review reaffirmed that our production systems and products are fully compliant with the highest standards and regulatory requirements," it added.

The statement further noted that Nutrifoods Ghana remains committed to safety and emphasised its long-standing promise to deliver food made with integrity, safety, and its core values of responsibility, transparency, and consumer trust.

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited is a leading food manufacturer based in Tema, Ghana, established as a joint venture between Olam International and Sanyo Foods.

