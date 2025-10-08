Ghana: Ashanti West ECG Holds Customer Service Week in Bibiani

The Ashanti West Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has organised an Open Customer Day in Bibiani, in the Western North Region, to interact with stakeholders and gather feedback on services provided as part of activities marking this year's Customer Service Week.

The Open Customer Day provided a platform for residents to engage with the company's officials on its operations and services. The forum also brought together stakeholders, including community leaders, assembly members, business operators, and consumers.

Addressing the gathering, the General Manager of Ashanti West Region, Mr George Amoah, highlighted the company's digital transformation agenda and its benefits to customers, including the enhanced PowerApp and the cashless payment system.

He advised customers to take advantage of the ECG cashless system by downloading the ECG PowerApp from Google Play Store or App Store, or by using the shortcode *226# to pay their bills.

Mr Amoah also cautioned customers and the general public against the illegal sale, distribution, and purchase of fake meters in the Ashanti Region by some individuals.