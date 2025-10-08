Ghana: Ashanti West ECG Holds Customer Service Week in Bibiani

7 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ashanti West Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has organised an Open Customer Day in Bibiani, in the Western North Region, to interact with stakeholders and gather feedback on services provided as part of activities marking this year's Customer Service Week.

The Open Customer Day provided a platform for residents to engage with the company's officials on its operations and services. The forum also brought together stakeholders, including community leaders, assembly members, business operators, and consumers.

Addressing the gathering, the General Manager of Ashanti West Region, Mr George Amoah, highlighted the company's digital transformation agenda and its benefits to customers, including the enhanced PowerApp and the cashless payment system.

He advised customers to take advantage of the ECG cashless system by downloading the ECG PowerApp from Google Play Store or App Store, or by using the shortcode *226# to pay their bills.

Mr Amoah also cautioned customers and the general public against the illegal sale, distribution, and purchase of fake meters in the Ashanti Region by some individuals.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.