Nigeria: 80% of Blindness Cases in Nigeria Preventable - Ophthalmologist

The Chairman, National Eye Health Committee, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof Afekhide Ernest Omoti, has said 80 percent of blindness in Nigeria are preventable and treatable.

He stressed the need for individuals, communities, and governments to prioritize vision care as a vital part of overall health and national development.

The Consultant Ophthalmologist disclosed this as part of activities to commemorate the 2025 World Sight Day with theme, "Love Your Eyes", "Love Your Eyes at work", "Love Your Eyes Kids", "Love Your Eyes - Protect the Future,".

"Findings revealed that 1.3 million Nigerians are estimated to be blind with over 80% of these cases being preventable or treatable," he said.

According to him, "millions of Nigerians suffer from visual impairment, and many are at risk due to preventable causes."

"As we celebrate today, let us remember that vision is not just about sight; it is also about connection, opportunity, and the ability to navigate the world," he added.

Omoti called on the public to take proactive steps toward protecting their vision, saying every Nigerian deserves access to affordable and quality eye care.

"Estimates in 2020 suggest that 24 million people in Nigeria were living with some form of vision loss. An estimated 4.25 million adults aged 40 and above have moderate to severe visual impairment, 1.3 million Nigerians are estimated to be blind with over 80 percent of these cases being preventable or treatable," he stated.

He, however, listed Cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, tropical diseases, and diabetic retinopathy among others as diseases that continue to rob both young and old of their sight.