Ghana Launches HPV Vaccine to Protect Over 2 Million Girls and Combat Cervical Cancer

Accra / Geneva — Ghana Health Services, in partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF, today launched the country's first nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign. The five-day campaign, running from 8 to 11 October, aims to reach 2.4 million girls aged 9 to 14 years, both in and out of school, providing life-saving protection against cervical cancer.The HPV vaccine is being offered free of charge and will be integrated into Ghana's routine immunisation schedule for 9-year-old girls following the campaign, ensuring long-term and equitable protection for future generations. Health workers across the country have been mobilised to deliver the vaccine through schools, community health centres, and mobile outreach teams, reaching even the most remote areas to ensure no girl is left behind.

"Today, Ghana is turning promise into action and advancing the fight against cervical cancer. Each girl vaccinated helps end a long-standing cycle of disease across Africa. With support from Gavi, over 60 million girls have already been vaccinated worldwide: today's introduction builds on this progress, moving us closer to saving 1.4 million lives by 2025 and securing a healthier, more empowered future for girls across Ghana," said Martin Morand, Senior Country Manager, Ghana at Gavi.

Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana, with an estimated 3,000 new cases and 1,800 deaths each year. The HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and approved by the World Health Organization. It protects against the virus types responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases. Vaccinating girls before exposure to the virus is a critical step in reducing future illness and saving lives.

"This significant milestone in Ghana's public health journey as the nation launches its HPV vaccination campaign, reaffirms a collective commitment to safeguard the health, dignity, and future of every girl. The HPV vaccine is an efficient and safe tool to prevent cervical cancer. With UNICEF support, Ghana has secured 2.5 million HPV vaccine doses - enough to protect all eligible girls and potentially prevent around 40,000 deaths caused by cervical cancer. The success of this campaign hinges not only on vaccine delivery but on strong community engagement through partnerships with traditional and faith leaders, civil society, educators, media, and healthcare workers. Every girl deserves the chance to live her dreams - free from the threat of cervical cancer," said Pauliina Mulhovo, UNICEF Representative, OiC.

The campaign aligns with global efforts to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat, and today Ghana joins a growing number of countries in the region - including Nigeria, Senegal, and Côte d'Ivoire - that have introduced the HPV vaccine with Gavi's support. Across these Gavi-supported countries, for every 1,000 girls vaccinated, 17 future deaths can be prevented, highlighting the vaccine's impact in transforming health outcomes for generations.

"WHO congratulates the Government of Ghana on this significant milestone. Every dose of the HPV vaccine brings us closer to a future free from cervical cancer. Alongside screening and early treatment, vaccination gives our girls a strong start and protects their future. The vaccine is safe, effective and a true gift of health for generations to come," said Dr Fiona Braka, WHO Ghana Representative.

This week, the Ministry of Health, Gavi, UNICEF, and WHO are urging communities to ensure every eligible girl is vaccinated, paving the way for a future free from cervical cancer.

