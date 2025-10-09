Nigeria: Black Out Averted As Security Agencies Foil Vandalism of Transmission Lines

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that security operatives, in collaboration with community vigilantes, successfully foiled an attempt by vandals to dismember towers T297, T298, and T299 along the Mando-Jos 330kV Double Circuit transmission line.

A statement by TCN's General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Wednesday, said the vandals had removed tower members, compromising the structural integrity of the towers but fortunately, the line remained intact and did not collapse.

"The suspects and potential buyers were arrested on Sunday, October 5, 2025 and to safeguard the integrity of the transmission infrastructure, TCN engineers had commenced emergency reinforcement works on the affected towers. These efforts are aimed at restoring full stability and ensuring continued bulk power delivery along the Mando-Jos power transmission corridor."

TCN commended the swift action of security operatives and members of the host community, which led to the arrest of the vandals and their suspected buyers.

"The suspects are currently in police custody in Saminaka, Kaduna State, where investigations are ongoing. TCN urges communities across the country to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities around transmission facilities to security agencies or the nearest TCN office. The company remains committed to working with security operatives to protect Nigeria's transmission infrastructure and ensuring efficient and reliable power delivery nationwide."