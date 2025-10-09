Gambia: Judge Urges Interior Minister, IGP to Act Over Remand Prisoners' Court Delays

The High Court in Banjul has issued a firm directive to the Minister for Interior and the Inspector General of Police, demanding immediate action to address persistent delays in producing remand prisoners before the courts.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh expressed deep concern over what he described as "serious logistical and operational challenges" within the Gambia Prisons Service. The issue, he noted, stems largely from a shortage of male prison officers available to escort and supervise remand detainees to and from court premises.

"These delays have resulted in repeated adjournments and disruptions to court proceedings," Justice Jaiteh stated, warning that such setbacks undermine the constitutional right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time, as guaranteed under Section 24(3) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia.

The judge emphasised that timely trials are not only a safeguard for accused persons but also essential to maintaining public confidence in the justice system.

In his directive, Justice Jaiteh ordered the minister of Interior who oversees the Gambia Prisons Service, and the Inspector General of Police to take coordinated and immediate measures to ensure that prisoners are produced in court without undue delay.

The Ministry of Interior was specifically instructed to conduct an urgent assessment of staffing levels, particularly the availability of escort officers; consider temporary redeployment or reinforcement from other security units to support escort duties, and to review and strengthen logistical arrangements, including transportation and scheduling mechanisms.

The Inspector General of Police was also directed to provide full support and cooperation to the Prisons Service to ensure that no accused person's court appearance is hindered by logistical or staffing constraints.

Justice Jaiteh concluded by reminding all relevant authorities that access to justice is both a constitutional right and an administrative obligation. He warned that failure to comply with these directives could amount to a violation of the fundamental rights of detained persons.

"The cooperation of all relevant authorities is earnestly expected to uphold the rule of law and ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied," he said.