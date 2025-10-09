Nigeria: Govt Charges States to Make Workplace Safety Productivity Tool

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has said a safe and healthy workforce is key to improving national productivity.

Onyejeocha, who commended the Lagos State government for promoting occupational safety and health standards, urged other states to follow its model.

Speaking at the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health, LASOSH, Conference 2025, themed: 'Occupational Safety and Health as a Catalyst for Nation Building,' she said the Lagos State Safety Commission and the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have been proactive in its commitment to building a safer work environment.

She said: "I must commend Lagos State for the vision it has demonstrated through the Lagos State Safety Commission. The Commission's mission to 'proactively make safety a lifestyle' is not just a slogan; it is a call to action that reflects forward-thinking leadership."

She noted that workplace safety is central to Nigeria's economic transformation, adding: "A safe and healthy workforce is the bedrock of productivity. When safety is prioritised, workers perform at their best, businesses remain competitive, and national productivity increases."

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to working with states, employers and other stakeholders to strengthen occupational safety and health practices nationwide.

She explained that the Ministry was aligning its initiatives with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises job creation, economic growth, and the welfare of Nigerian workers.

She said: "Our goal is to ensure that safety is fully integrated into national efforts on job creation and employability. We are committed to supporting employers with practical regulations that protect workers while enabling enterprise to thrive."

She called for greater collaboration among government, the private sector and civil society in building a safety-first culture that protects every worker both in the formal and informal sectors.

She said: "Government cannot do it alone. Employers, trade unions, civil society, academia, and the media all have vital roles to play in cultivating a safety-first culture."