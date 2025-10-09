Nigeria: Tinubu Has Removed Termites From Nation's Timber of Progress - Shettima

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his reforms, stating that he has removed economic encumbrances hindering the country's growth.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the Bauchi Investment summit in Bauchi on Wednesday, said that the Federal Government is creating an enabling environment for investors to thrive and drive investment in the country.

He said: "The Federal Government has fixed each state as its priority, beyond the increased fiscal allocation that is accrued, of which the states are now enjoying. This is because any affliction to any state slows down the growth and development in other parts of the nation. We must grow together as a nation.

"Tinubu has removed termites from the Nation's timber of progress, saying that growth and development of a nation cannot be guaranteed without peace and stability.

"Successive governments have always been confronted with push back while initiating reforms."

Earlier, former President Olusegun Obasanjo called for greater collaboration and investment in local content development to enhance the nation.

He also tasked leadership with redirecting the investment proceeds to the people.

"If we get politics right, the next thing is people because everything we do in governance is about the people. Everything should be for the benefit of the people. Another major thing is protection, you need stability and security because nobody wants to invest where there is no stability," he said.

He called for a strong partnership across the levels of government to harness the potential of Bauchi while urging States in the region to partner with their neighbours and other international communities.

Obasanjo narrated how he entered into a partnership with Aliko Dangote to end cement imports and boost local production, with an initial target of five million metric tonnes of cement.

The Summit was attended by the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Deputy Governors of Plateau, Oyo, and Yobe.

Also, His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Sa'ad Abubakar III, Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Suleiman Rilwanu Adamu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alh. Mahmood Yayale Ahmed, among others, graced the event.

