Sudan: Reports Indicate Zero Cholera Cases in Some States... Positive Interventions Continue to Combat Malaria and Dengue Fever

Port Sudan, 7 Oct. 2025 (SUNA) - The Federal Emergency Operations Center reviewed, in its 110th meeting, held Tuesday at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Khartoum, the national health situation for epidemiological week No. (39) and the interventions implemented by various Directorates.

*Epidemiological Situation:*

According to the surveillance report, a total of 951 cholera cases were recorded, including 34 deaths, across 15 states. The five states with the highest number of cases were South Kordofan (22.2%), North Kordofan (20.2%), South Darfur (15.1%), Blue Nile (15%), and North Darfur (10.3%).

The report also recorded 3,676 dengue fever cases in seven states, with Khartoum State representing 80% of the total, followed by Gezira State (11.8%). Meanwhile, 59 hepatitis cases were reported in Gezira State, including 5 deaths.

*Health Authorities Response* :

The response report indicated that cholera isolation centers in some states had reported zero cases, while others witnessed an increase. It also noted that Khartoum State continues to record dengue fever infections.

*Environmental Health and Food Control:*

The environmental health report highlighted interventions to combat cholera, including the distribution of chlorine to several states, sanitation activities, and food safety inspections.

It also reported large-scale operations to combat dengue fever and disease vectors in Khartoum State, achieving 80% of the weekly household inspection and treatment target, 99% indoor fogging coverage, and mist spraying in 1,096 neighborhoods (65.5%).

*Health Promotion:*

The Health Promotion Directorate reported on the initiative of the Federal Minister of Health, titled "Drying Breeds Prevention", implemented every Saturday and Tuesday with broad volunteer participation. Other activities in several states included household visits, awareness lectures, and community interventions.

*Impact of the Rainy Season:*

The report showed that Khartoum State was affected by rainfall on 4 October, impacting 12 families (60 individuals). Several states intervened to mitigate the effects of floods, while challenges and recommendations were also discussed.

*Medical Supplies* :

The supply report indicated disparities in the availability of 56 epidemiological medicines and consumables across state warehouses of the National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF). It also noted support from several humanitarian organizations in providing cholera and dengue fever medicines.

*National Public Health Laboratory and Quarantine:*

The National Public Health Laboratory reported on the number of samples tested for various diseases in state laboratories and highlighted needs communicated to the General Directorate of Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control. The report also referred to the activities of mobile laboratories.

Quarantine authorities recorded the arrival of 11,838 people into the country through points of entry, 13,723 departures, and the voluntary return of 8,701 Sudanese from Egypt, in addition to 88 people through White Nile crossings.

*Malaria Situation* :

The report noted that malaria infection levels in some localities had surpassed the epidemic threshold.

*Maternal and Child Health:*

The Maternal and Child Health Directorate confirmed the continuation of its services across all states, including a cholera vaccination campaign in three localities of Khartoum (100% coverage) and a measles and rubella campaign in four localities of Gezira (97% coverage).

It also reported on the external evaluation workshop for the surveillance program of vaccine-preventable diseases and the arrival of an international cholera vaccine shipment at the central cold chain in Port Sudan.

*Health Insurance Flexibility:*

The strategic plan of the National Health Insurance Fund reflects the flexibility of the health insurance system in coping with current wartime conditions, according to Dr. Al-Siddig Al-Tayib Wahb Allah, Director of Health Services Administration at the Fund's headquarters.

*Health Services Directors Forum in Kassala:*

A two-day forum of Health Services Directors was inaugurated Tuesday in Kassala under the theme "Towards Better Health Services", with the participation of state ministries of health and state health insurance fund branches through virtual platforms.

The forum discussed the 2026 health service projects, the strategic plan of the National Health Insurance Fund, and the 100-day plan of the Government of Hope.

*Discussion Topics* :

Discussions covered performance reports, state experiences, digital transformation in health service delivery, management of chronic diseases, and the pharmaceutical supply chain.

*National Forum of Health Sector Partners:*

The National Forum of Health Sector Partners convened with broad participation, reviewing five scientific papers focused on strengthening the health sector to ensure quality services.

*Minister of Health's Remarks:*

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim stressed the importance of the meeting in addressing the national health situation and praised the efforts of partners in supporting the sector during the past period.

*UNDP Presentation:*

Luca Renda, UNDP Resident Representative in Sudan, presented a paper outlining the program's upcoming direction, emphasizing UNDP's support for the national health plan during the reconstruction phase, guided by the principle of "building back better."

*Support for the Health Plan:*

Renda underscored the need for an inclusive plan that reaches underserved and remote areas, while ensuring sustainability of health programs and services.

*Health Resources Management:*

Dr. Alaa Al-Tayib Mudathir, Director General of International Health Directorate at the Federal Ministry of Health, emphasized that effective management of health resources requires strong leadership, good governance, and integrated coordination among all sectors.

Conclusion:

The government continues to strengthen national capacities to respond to the evolving health situation across the country, particularly in states where the health infrastructure was deliberately destroyed by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.