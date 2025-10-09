Somalia Regains Control Over Human Rights File After UN Vote

8 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Geneva, Switzerland — The United Nations Human Rights Council has officially endorsed a resolution allowing Somalia to resume full national oversight of its human rights responsibilities, ending over three decades of international monitoring since 1993.

The landmark decision, passed during a council session in Geneva, also ends the appointment of a UN-appointed Independent Expert on Human Rights in Somalia, a position that had been renewed every two years.

The move is being hailed as a historic milestone in Somalia's ongoing efforts to reassert its sovereignty and rebuild its national institutions after years of conflict and external oversight.

Ambassador Khadiija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, Somalia's Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, who is leading the Somali delegation in Geneva, welcomed the resolution, calling it a "major victory for the Somali people."

"This is a strong signal of international recognition for the progress Somalia has made in strengthening human rights institutions and the rule of law," she said following the vote.

The resolution follows a series of diplomatic successes for Somalia on the international stage, including the lifting of the arms embargo and the approval of debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.

Somali authorities say the country remains committed to upholding its human rights obligations in accordance with national laws and international treaties to which it is a party.

