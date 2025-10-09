Egypt/Ethiopia: Ethiopia Beat Guinea Bissau in Kigali As Salah's Egypt Qualify for World Cup

James Ramkel Gang scored the lone goal in the 27th minute to help Ethiopia collect all three points in Wednesday's narrow 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau at Amahoro Stadium.

Ethiopia were hosting their games away from home as their stadiums don't meet international standard enough to host the World Cup qualifiers.

However, it didn't prevent them from putting up a spirited performance to claim what was the second victory of their 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifying campaign.

Ethiopian resilience paid off in the 27th minute when Ramkel produced a powerful header, firing home the decisive goal that would seal all three points for the home side.

Guinea-Bissau were only fighting to defend the national pride but they struggled to break through Ethiopia's organised defense every occasion they pushed for an equalizer.

The visitors piled pressure on Ethiopia late in the second half, but the latter remained focused and held on the secure all three points.

The win changed nothing on the Group A led by Egypt who beat Djibouti 3-0, through a Mohamed Salah brace, to secure the ticket to the World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Burkina Faso are guaranteed a second-place finish in the group after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Sierra Leonne moved them to 18 points.

Despite the loss, Sierra Leon remain in third place with 12 points as Ethiopia sit fifth with 9 points while Guinea Bissau stayed in fourth place with 10 points.

Djibouti are at the bottom of the table with one point.