Nigeria: Federal Government Disburses ₦297bn to 15m Families, Targets More Jobs, Cheaper Food

The Federal Government has said that a total of ₦297 billion has been disbursed to about 15 million households across the country under its expanded Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, as part of ongoing efforts to cushion the effects of economic hardship and promote inclusive growth.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Chief Sunday Dare, disclosed this in a public enlightenment post on his verified X handle, @SundayDareSD, reaffirming that President Bola Tinubu remained committed to ensuring that economic reforms translate into improved living standards for citizens.

According to Dare, the Tinubu administration "remains firmly focused on improving household welfare through targeted, verifiable interventions," stressing that the goal was not just macroeconomic stability but visible improvement in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He explained that the CCT, one of the administration's flagship social protection programmes, has been expanded to reach millions of poor and vulnerable households nationwide. Beneficiaries, he said, were enrolled through a verified digital process under the National Social Register to ensure transparency and accountability.

Dare also highlighted the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RH-WDEP) as one of the new grassroots initiatives targeting all 8,809 electoral wards across the country. The programme, according to him, delivers micro-infrastructure, livelihood support, and social services directly at the community level.

The presidential aide noted that the administration was consolidating and expanding existing National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) -- including N-Power, GEEP micro-loans (TraderMoni, MarketMoni, and FarmerMoni), and the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme -- to protect jobs, boost small enterprises, and keep children in school.

On food security, Dare said the government is implementing several interventions aimed at easing inflationary pressure on staple goods through the distribution of subsidised grains and fertilisers, mechanisation partnerships, and the revival of strategic food reserves.

He added that the newly established Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund (RHIF) would finance key road, energy, and housing projects designed to lower living costs and create local employment opportunities.

Similarly, the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) was expanding access to affordable credit for small businesses, women, and youth entrepreneurs through partnerships with commercial banks, Dare said.

While acknowledging that reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of exchange rates have been challenging, he described them as "bold and necessary choices to tackle the root causes of poverty rather than its symptoms."

"Even the World Bank itself has acknowledged that these reforms are already restoring macroeconomic stability and renewed growth momentum," he stated.

Dare explained that the administration is scaling up investments in agriculture, MSMEs, and power reliability as part of efforts to generate jobs and reduce living costs. The agricultural value chain expansion, gas-to-power projects, and new skills development hubs, he said, are designed to empower households and stimulate local production.

"As these programmes mature, Nigerians should begin to feel more visible improvements in food prices, income, and purchasing power," he assured.

The presidential aide emphasised that the Tinubu administration is strengthening its social investment architecture through a unified, data-driven framework to ensure transparency and digital targeting.

"This includes scaling up existing NSIP schemes, expanding the National Social Register, and rolling out the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme -- ensuring that no vulnerable community is left behind," he said.

Dare reaffirmed that President Tinubu's government "remains focused on empowering households, expanding opportunity, and building a resilient, inclusive economy where growth translates directly to improved living standards."

"The reforms are necessary. The direction is right. The foundation for a fairer and more prosperous Nigeria is being firmly laid," he added.