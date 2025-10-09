Nigeria: Thirteen More Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Vandalism of ₦4.8 Billion Kainji Power Plant

The police arrested the suspects in connection with the vandalism and theft of navigation lock metals and beams worth over ₦4.8 billion at the Kainji Power Plant.

The Niger State Police Command has arrested 13 additional suspects in connection with the vandalism and theft of navigation lock metals and beams worth over ₦4.8 billion at the Kainji Power Plant.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. He said the arrest followed a follow-up investigation by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested on 26 September concerning the theft of critical materials from the power plant's navigation lock yard.

Two of the suspects, Abubakar Jibril (51), a storekeeper from Borgu LGA, and Abdullateef Musa (53), an internal control officer from Kwara, were staff members of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited.

They allegedly conspired to steal 100 new 40-amp batteries from the company's store, hiding them among items marked for auction, which they later sold and shared the proceeds.

Other suspects -- Aliyu Salihu (42), Ishaq Suleiman Adam (35), Timothy Joseph (32), and Abdulmalik Jimmy Gudah (33) -- were reportedly security personnel who helped dispose of stolen items and benefited financially.

Two cleaners, Joseph Steven (36) and Babangida Abdullahi (42), were also implicated for allegedly stealing and selling some of the vandalised metals.

Additional arrests include Labaran Haruna (20), Haruna Usman (40), Shuaibu Hassan (48), Musa Salihu (24), and Sabon Mati (47). A large metal shackle, used to secure beams attached to the lock gate, was reportedly recovered from Mr Haruna, who claimed he bought it from Mr Usman, an alleged vigilante at the yard.

Police investigations also revealed that some suspects were scrap metal dealers who received and resold the stolen metals.

The suspects are in custody and undergoing further interrogation to track down other accomplices and recover stolen items.

Mr Abiodun said the suspects would be prosecuted upon completion of the investigation.

In a separate incident, four suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, theft by servant, and receiving stolen property involving a Howo truck with registration number MNA 426 YL.

The police said the driver, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and his alleged accomplice, Mohammed Umar, both of Suleja, conspired to remove two new truck tyres valued at ₦470,000 and 25 litres of engine oil valued at ₦55,000, replacing them with worn-out tyres.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Sadiq Saidu (34) and Kabiru Suleja (32) in Lambata for receiving the stolen items. Mr Abiodun said the tyres were recovered, and all suspects have been charged in court.

However, on 3 October, operatives of Maje Division arrested one Abubakar Mutawakil for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle valued at over ₦1 million.

Mr Mutawakil reportedly received the motorcycle from Michael Isah (23), the prime suspect, who fled with his friend's bike.

Similarly, on 2 October , police operatives of 'A' Division Bida arrested Adamu Mohammed (23) with a sTVS motorcycle suspected to have been stolen from Ndasako village in Wushishi LGA.

On the same day, Abubakar Mohammed of Gudungu village was arrested for allegedly stealing an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle from Cheche village. He was apprehended along the Agaie-Katcha road while attempting to flee.

The police said all the suspects were under investigation and would be charged in court.

Mr Abiodun reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to intensify operations against criminal elements across the state.