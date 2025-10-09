Liberia Launches Gbedin Rice, Opens National Harvest in Nimba to Curb Rice Imports

Liberia's Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday launched the locally produced Gbedin Rice brand and formally opened the 2025 national rice harvest season in Sehyikepa, Sanniquellie-Mah District, signaling a renewed government push to cut rice imports and strengthen domestic production under the "Feed Yourself by 2029" agenda.

Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, leading both ceremonies, called the milestone a "defining moment in Liberia's agricultural renewal," saying the government intends to turn rice self-sufficiency from a promise into reality.

"The Gbedin Rice is not just a brand; it is a symbol of national pride and productivity," Nuetah said. "We're showing the world that Liberians can grow, harvest, process and eat their own rice. Today we've taken another step toward feeding ourselves by 2029."

Harvest Season Opens in Sehyikepa

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The harvest kickoff took place in Sehyikepa, where the Mekersahn Farming Group -- mostly women farmers -- began cultivating a 6.5-hectare swamp farm with support from the ministry. The event drew farmers' cooperatives and community leaders celebrating the start of the 2025 harvest.

Nuetah praised the farmers' resilience and stressed that the ministry is prioritizing post-harvest storage, processing and marketing to cut waste and raise farmer incomes.

"Post-harvest loss remains one of our biggest challenges," he said. "That's why we're focusing on warehouses and market linkages. When farmers can store and sell quickly, they avoid waste and earn more."

He added that the ministry now works primarily with cooperatives rather than individual farmers to deliver seeds, tools and training more efficiently.

Farmers Cite Critical Needs

Florence Nyan, chairlady of the Mekersahn group, thanked the ministry for its support but urged further assistance.

"What we need now are warehouses, tractors and other farming tools to help us cultivate, store and sell our rice effectively," she said. "These resources will greatly reduce post-harvest losses and improve our income."

Gbedin Rice Brand Unveiled

Later in the day, the delegation moved to Gbedin, where Nuetah officially launched the Gbedin Rice brand -- locally grown and processed by Gbedin Agro-Business Inc. (GABI) in partnership with the ministry.

The initiative aims to boost value-addition, give Liberian rice a recognizable national brand and compete with imports.

"When Liberians see Gbedin Rice on the market, they should know it's grown and milled right here in Nimba County," Nuetah said. "Our goal is to cut imported rice consumption by 50 percent by 2030 -- creating jobs and strengthening the economy."

Private-Sector Backing

Sam Browne, GABI's chief executive, hailed the launch as a "movement" for agribusiness and rural empowerment.

"Our farmers are no longer growing rice just for survival -- they're part of a national brand," Browne said. "Each bag of Gbedin Rice carries the story of local effort, modern processing and Liberian pride."

He said the company plans to expand to neighboring counties to supply more Liberian-grown rice to local markets.

Local Leaders Applaud Effort

Representing Nimba Superintendent Meapeh Kou Gono, county liaison officer Prince Yeah praised the partnership between the ministry and GABI.

"This launch shows Nimba is ready to lead in reviving rice production," he said. "Rice is not just a crop; it's the heartbeat of our nation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cutting Imports and Expanding Production

Nuetah noted Liberia currently imports about 70 percent of its rice -- an "economically unsustainable" trend he said the government aims to reverse by producing 70 percent of domestic demand by 2029.

He announced progress toward establishing an Agricultural Enterprise Development Bank to provide low-interest loans to farmers and reduce their reliance on government grants.

During a visit to the 2,000-hectare Gbedin project site, he directed the county agriculture team to complete a land survey within 10 days to prepare for 1,000 hectares of mechanized cultivation in 2026, employing local youth.

Nuetah also announced that Nimba County will host the 2025 National Agricultural Fair in Ganta City from Dec. 2-6, showcasing products from counties, cooperatives and agribusinesses.

"The success of Gbedin and Sehyikepa proves that when Liberians trust their soil, we can feed ourselves," Nuetah said.