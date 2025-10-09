Liberia: LNP Officer Shoots Suspect After Knife, Cutlass Attack in Congo Town

A Liberia National Police officer shot and killed a suspect Wednesday after the man allegedly slashed and stabbed three officers during a violent confrontation in Congo Town, authorities said.

Inspector General Gregory Coleman said the incident unfolded when officers responded to a disturbance involving an armed man. Despite repeated commands to surrender, the suspect allegedly attacked the officers.

"The officers issued several verbal orders for the suspect to lay down his weapons, but he ignored them," Coleman said.

According to Coleman, the suspect struck one officer with a cutlass, inflicting a deep arm wound as the officer shielded his head.

A second officer managed to wrestle away the cutlass, but the suspect then pulled a concealed knife and stabbed the officer in the thigh.

Police described the scene as an "immediate multi-threat situation," prompting one officer to fire his service weapon, fatally wounding the suspect to prevent further harm.

The injured officers and the suspect were rushed to John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where one officer remained in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Inspector General Coleman expressed condolences to the suspect's family and wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

"The Liberia National Police regrets the tragic outcome and has launched a comprehensive investigation to establish the full facts surrounding the incident," Coleman said.