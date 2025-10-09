Liberia: LNP Officer Shoots Suspect After Knife, Cutlass Attack in Congo Town

8 October 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

A Liberia National Police officer shot and killed a suspect Wednesday after the man allegedly slashed and stabbed three officers during a violent confrontation in Congo Town, authorities said.

Inspector General Gregory Coleman said the incident unfolded when officers responded to a disturbance involving an armed man. Despite repeated commands to surrender, the suspect allegedly attacked the officers.

"The officers issued several verbal orders for the suspect to lay down his weapons, but he ignored them," Coleman said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Coleman, the suspect struck one officer with a cutlass, inflicting a deep arm wound as the officer shielded his head.

A second officer managed to wrestle away the cutlass, but the suspect then pulled a concealed knife and stabbed the officer in the thigh.

Police described the scene as an "immediate multi-threat situation," prompting one officer to fire his service weapon, fatally wounding the suspect to prevent further harm.

The injured officers and the suspect were rushed to John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where one officer remained in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Inspector General Coleman expressed condolences to the suspect's family and wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

"The Liberia National Police regrets the tragic outcome and has launched a comprehensive investigation to establish the full facts surrounding the incident," Coleman said.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.