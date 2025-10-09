Liberia: ANC Hits Back At Minister Piah, Urges Government to Tackle National Crises

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has blasted Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah for what it called "reckless, baseless and politically motivated" remarks against the party's political leader, Alexander B. Cummings, urging the Boakai administration to focus instead on Liberia's worsening economic and social crises.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at the ANC's headquarters in Congo Town, Secretary-General Desmond Nimely accused Piah of "drunken outbursts," abusing his office, and engaging in personal attacks that distract from urgent national issues.

The reaction followed Piah's reported comments describing Cummings as "a dishonest man" -- a characterization the ANC denounced as "political desperation."

"Rather than peddling lies about Mr. Cummings, we challenge the minister to face the truth and inform the Liberian people about the real crises confronting our nation," Nimely said, dismissing Piah's remarks as "gutter politics and diarrhea-of-the-mouth commentary."

Nimely painted a bleak picture of the country under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, accusing the Unity Party-led government of economic mismanagement, a collapsing health-care system, rampant drug abuse and entrenched corruption.

He cited soaring commodity prices, stagnant salaries and high unemployment despite a stronger exchange rate, arguing that "the problem is not the exchange rate, but gross mismanagement and lack of economic control under the Boakai administration."

On health care, Nimely said hospitals are short of basic supplies, and citizens cannot access lifesaving treatment.

He also charged the government with failing to confront a spiraling drug crisis:

"Every day, Liberia's future, its young people, is being destroyed by the unchecked spread of narcotic drugs. Entire communities have been consumed by the plague of Kush, Spike and Die, and Solar Panel."

The ANC further accused the administration of shielding officials implicated in scandals, citing the controversial procurement of 82 earth-moving machines and an unresolved sexual-assault allegation against a deputy youth and sports minister as examples of "hypocrisy and secrecy."

"This administration continues to insult the intelligence of the Liberian people and abuse the character and sanctity of our women and young girls," Nimely said.

Nimely described Cummings as a leader of "unquestionable character," highlighting his clean record in business and public life.

"Mr. Cummings represents hope. He has built his life on integrity, results and service," Nimely said. "We will not allow the reputation of a decent man to be tarnished by a government drowning in corruption and failure."

The ANC vowed "strong, fearless and factual resistance" to future attacks on its leader.

The exchange underscores the growing war of words between the opposition and the Boakai administration as Liberia grapples with economic hardship, a drug epidemic and persistent governance concerns.

Analysts expect the political climate to grow more combative as opposition parties intensify pressure on the government.