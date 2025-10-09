Liberia: Qnet Celebrates 27th Anniversary With Grand Convention in Malaysia

QNET, a leading global lifestyle and wellness direct selling company, marked its 27th anniversary with a spectacular five-day convention in Penang, drawing more than 10,000 independent distributors from over 30 countries. The event, endorsed by Tourism Malaysia, underscored the company's growing international influence and the economic impact of its global gatherings.

Held for the 13th consecutive year, the convention highlighted Malaysia's status as a premier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). The partnership with Tourism Malaysia showcased how major corporate events continue to boost the tourism and hospitality industries while stimulating local economies.

The event opened at the SPICE Arena with a vibrant display of Malaysian culture, featuring music, dance, and appearances by "Wira" and "Manja," the Malayan sun bear mascots for the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign. The colorful celebration reflected QNET's commitment to blending global business with local culture, setting the tone for a week focused on innovation and empowerment.

QNET unveiled several new lifestyle and wellness innovations designed to enhance personal health and productivity, including products promoting restorative sleep and energy balance. "For 27 years, QNET has been about empowering individuals to take control of their health and financial future," said Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer at QNET. "V-Malaysia is the physical embodiment of our mission--a place where innovation meets culture, inspiring our entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia to achieve more."

One of the most powerful moments of the convention came from global youth icon and motivational speaker Sparsh Shah, who was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as Brittle Bone Disease. Through his moving keynote address and original music, Shah shared his personal journey of overcoming physical challenges to pursue his dreams. His story resonated deeply with attendees, reinforcing the theme of perseverance and purpose.

"Having Sparsh Shah share his incredible story was a deeply moving experience for our global community," Kuna said. "He embodies the very essence of RYTHM--rising above circumstances to inspire others. His presence reminded us that entrepreneurship is not just about business success but about the power of the human spirit to overcome any obstacle."

Expanding Global Reach Through Economic Partnership

Looking ahead, QNET announced that its next major regional convention, V-Africa 2026, will take place in Ghana in early 2026. The move underscores the company's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to economic growth across Africa.

"Our conventions are more than just meetings; they are economic partnerships with host nations," Kuna added. "The success of V-Malaysia demonstrates how business tourism creates a positive ripple effect. We are thrilled to build on this legacy and bring the same energy and opportunity to Ghana with V-Africa 2026, further solidifying our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs across the African continent."

Grounded in its mission of RYTHM--"Raise Yourself To Help Mankind"--QNET continues to provide a global platform for personal growth, entrepreneurship, and community building. Since 1998, the company's direct selling model and innovative wellness products have helped millions worldwide pursue healthier and more independent lives.

QNET is a member of several international industry associations and maintains partnerships with major sports organizations, including Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), reinforcing its global presence and commitment to excellence.