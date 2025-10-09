Liberia: Pastor Jailed for Kidnapping Child, Impregnating the Mother

The Monrovia City Court has ordered the detention of a local pastor accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old boy and allegedly impregnating the child's mother.

Pastor Jenkins Johnson, general overseer of the More Changer Ministry Church in the GSA Road-Rock Hill area, was remanded Tuesday to the Monrovia Central Prison after the court issued a writ of arrest for him and Musu G. Quaye, the boy's mother. Both face charges of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

The complaint was filed by Michael S. Quaye, the woman's husband and the father of the boy. Quaye told the court that on or about March 2, 2024, his then-wife conspired with Pastor Johnson to remove the child from their home without his knowledge or consent.

"The alleged act of the defendants is described as unlawful, wicked, illegal and intentional, in direct violation of Sections 14.50 and 10.4 of the New Penal Law of Liberia," the writ states.

In a letter dated June 3, 2024, to the GSA Road Communities Association, Quaye accused Johnson of "damaging his home" by harboring his wife and son.

"Mr. Jenkins Johnson kidnapped my family, and I am informing the Liberian National Police as I continue to pursue this case," Quaye wrote, warning he would take legal action if nothing was done.

The complaint prompted the Monrovia City Court to authorize Capt. Charles Blovuffloh and his deputies to arrest the pair and bring them to court.

Court officers say Musu Quaye has since gone into hiding and has failed to appear in court. Community members reported that she gave birth to a baby girl on Oct. 7, 2025, at ELWA Hospital, intensifying public speculation about the alleged relationship between her and the pastor.

Speaking to judicial reporters before being remanded, Pastor Johnson denied any sexual relationship with Mrs. Quaye.

He claimed that the woman had been suffering from what he described as a "spill" -- fainting spells -- and that he prayed for her at the husband's own request.

"He [Mr. Quaye] called me to pray for his wife. I first refused, but because of her continued fainting, I agreed," Johnson said. "I do not know her whereabouts now."

Johnson remains in custody at the Monrovia Central Prison until he can post bond.