Liberia: 70-Year-Old Woman Jailed Over Kush Bust in West Point

A 70-year-old woman has been jailed by the Monrovia City Court after anti-drug officers allegedly found more than 300 grams of kush in her home, a case authorities say highlights the growing street-drug trade in Liberia's capital.

The defendant, Lucy Morris, a resident of West Point, was arrested on Oct. 6 at about 5:35 p.m. during a plain-view operation led by S/Agt. Varlee B. Kromah and a team of Special Drug Service officers.

According to the arrest report, officers seized 309 grams of kush -- a synthetic cannabis -- valued at $6,180 (about LRD 1.17 million). Morris was turned over to the Investigation Section for questioning.

Investigators said Morris was advised of her Miranda rights, including access to a lawyer and the right to remain silent, before giving a signed written statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the preliminary investigation, Morris denied ownership of the narcotics, claiming the stash belonged to her son, Sam Togbah.

"The drug is not mine. I've been advising my son to stop, but he refused," Morris reportedly told investigators. "When the LDEA officers searched my son's room, that's where they found the kush."

She alleged that her son ignored repeated warnings until her arrest.

Investigators said they had sufficient evidence to charge Morris with unlicensed possession, sale and distribution of a controlled substance, in violation of Sections 14.85 and 14.89 of Liberia's amended Drugs Law, as referenced in Sections 50.5 and 50.6 of the Penal Law.

She remains in custody awaiting trial at the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice.