Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Employees Certified After Completing 3d Shopfloor Enhancement Program

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County -Thirty employees of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) have been certificated following the successful completion of the 3D Shopfloor Enhancement Program, a groundbreaking weeklong training designed to strengthen operational excellence and transform leadership at the shopfloor level.

The pilot program, held in Buchanan, marks the first of its kind in the company's history and was designed to address a long-recognized gap in decision-making and leadership mindset among frontline supervisors and team leaders.

Head of Human Resources and Organizational Development, Rebecca Kwabo-Buegar, described the initiative as a major milestone in AML's ongoing commitment to workforce transformation. She expressed delight over the program's success, noting that it was the result of several months of careful planning and teamwork.

"It's a happy moment when you see something you have thought through come to life. We spent about five to six months preparing for this program. There's a lot of work that went in the background because this is the first of its kind here at AML," she said.

Kwabo-Buegar commended the participants and trainers for their discipline and dedication, emphasizing that the lessons learned should translate into practical changes in the workplace. "You're going back to work with a renewed mindset. It is not automatic, but you must apply conscious effort. Whatever you've learned, practice it. On behalf of the Human Resources and Organizational Development Department, I say a big congratulations and thank you for coming in at five to six O'clock every day. You did extremely well, and no one fell off the program," she concluded.

The certification ceremony was graced by several senior AML leaders, including Head of Health and Safety Ahmad Massaquoi, General Manager for Rail Marco Miranda, and Head of Marine Operations Anurodh Prasad, demonstrating the company's unified commitment to improving leadership and operational safety.

Learning and Development Lead, Amos Z. B. Flomo, explained that the 3D Shopfloor Enhancement Program is a high-impact leadership training initiative designed to equip team leaders with practical skills and the right mindset to thrive in the demanding mining environment. He said the program focuses on driving results through clear objectives, effective delegation, and problem-solving with accountability. It also emphasizes developing people through motivation, constructive feedback, and empathetic communication, while ensuring that every action is done right and safely by leading with integrity, complying with policies, and applying AML's 10 Golden Life-Saving Rules.

"This is not just a training; it is a catalyst for operational excellence," Flomo noted. "It empowers frontline leaders to make sound decisions, take ownership, and align every action with AML's broader goals."

The program, tailored specifically for unionized shop floor employees, is already being described as a strategic milestone in strengthening leadership, enhancing operational efficiency, and promoting a culture of safety and accountability. Among the immediate outcomes are improved teamwork, better compliance with AML's safety standards, and proactive problem-solving on the shopfloor.

The pilot cohort consisted of employees from the company's Rail and Port operations--frontline team leaders whose roles directly impact productivity, safety, and overall performance. The Buchanan-based pilot will serve as a blueprint for future rollouts, with additional sessions already planned for October and December 2025. Future phases will include simultaneous training in both Buchanan and Yekepa to ensure the program becomes a permanent part of AML's workforce development structure.

Participants described the training as empowering and transformative, saying it equipped them with the tools and confidence to become better leaders and contributors to AML's success. The completion of the 3D Shopfloor Enhancement Program reinforces ArcelorMittal Liberia's commitment to building a workforce that is not only skilled and safety-conscious but also aligned with the company's vision for operational excellence and sustainable growth.