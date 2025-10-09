Liberia: PUL and CDO Train Journalists and Media Practitioners in Sinoe

Monrovia, Liberia; October 9, 2025 - The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is urging journalists and media practitioners throughout the nation to focus on strengthening their skills in specialized areas to ensure high-quality and comprehensive reporting across various sectors of Liberian society.

During the opening of a five-day training session for local journalists and media professionals in Sinoe County, PUL President Julius Kanubah, emphasized the importance of public interest journalism, particularly in critical domains such as sustainable natural resource management.

He expressed concern that many specialized and significant issues remain inadequately reported due to the media's predominant focus on political coverage and personalities, rather than substantive subject matter.

Organized by the CERATH Development Organization, the training is being implemented in partnership with the PUL, and forms part of the Liberia Fisheries Governance Project (LFGP), which the European Union funds.

Mr. Derek Adabie, Project Manager of CERATH Development Organization, highlighted the training's objectives: to enhance the capacities of local media institutions and journalists in Sinoe County, enabling them to produce ethical, timely, and accurate reports on fisheries governance as well as the rights and livelihoods of fisherfolk.

Additionally, the training aims to enhance the advocacy skills of media professionals, promoting inclusive participation in fisheries governance and decision-making processes - particularly for women, young people, and marginalized groups.

About 11 journalists from key local media outlets, including Voice of Sinoe, Liberty Broadcasting Service (LBS), and Radio Butaw, are participating in the training exercise.

Sinoe County, characterized by its coastal communities, hosts around 24 fishing communities, making the enhancement of media reporting in this sector particularly critical.

This initiative underscores the PUL's commitment to fostering a robust and informed media landscape that addresses the diverse and essential issues facing Liberia today. Editing by Jonathan Browne