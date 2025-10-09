Liberia: PUL and CDO Train Journalists and Media Practitioners in Sinoe

9 October 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia; October 9, 2025 - The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is urging journalists and media practitioners throughout the nation to focus on strengthening their skills in specialized areas to ensure high-quality and comprehensive reporting across various sectors of Liberian society.

During the opening of a five-day training session for local journalists and media professionals in Sinoe County, PUL President Julius Kanubah, emphasized the importance of public interest journalism, particularly in critical domains such as sustainable natural resource management.

He expressed concern that many specialized and significant issues remain inadequately reported due to the media's predominant focus on political coverage and personalities, rather than substantive subject matter.

Organized by the CERATH Development Organization, the training is being implemented in partnership with the PUL, and forms part of the Liberia Fisheries Governance Project (LFGP), which the European Union funds.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr. Derek Adabie, Project Manager of CERATH Development Organization, highlighted the training's objectives: to enhance the capacities of local media institutions and journalists in Sinoe County, enabling them to produce ethical, timely, and accurate reports on fisheries governance as well as the rights and livelihoods of fisherfolk.

Additionally, the training aims to enhance the advocacy skills of media professionals, promoting inclusive participation in fisheries governance and decision-making processes - particularly for women, young people, and marginalized groups.

About 11 journalists from key local media outlets, including Voice of Sinoe, Liberty Broadcasting Service (LBS), and Radio Butaw, are participating in the training exercise.

Sinoe County, characterized by its coastal communities, hosts around 24 fishing communities, making the enhancement of media reporting in this sector particularly critical.

This initiative underscores the PUL's commitment to fostering a robust and informed media landscape that addresses the diverse and essential issues facing Liberia today. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.