Liberia: Cheaitou Brothers Inc. Dragged to Court

Ms Global Company, based in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, has filed a lawsuit at the Commercial Court in Monrovia over an outstanding debt of US$103,037.33, against Cheaitou Brothers Incorporated, owed by Mr. Vinit Nair, Counsel General for Colombia in Liberia.

The lawsuit stems from unpaid invoices for 1,248 boxes of fresh table hen brown and white eggs, which Cheaitou allegedly refused to settle.

According to court documents, the plaintiff claims that the defendant owes the amount of US$59,883.60, plus legal interest at a rate of six percent per annum.

Additionally, the plaintiff seeks the recovery of court costs and any other relief that the court deems just and equitable.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ms Global Company by Attorney-in-Facts, Cllr. Albert S. Sims and Cllr. Moses Peagar of the Justice Advocates and Partners, Inc.

The court documents reveal that on February 20, 2025, Ms Global Company and Cheaitou Brothers Incorporated entered into discussions concerning the supply of Hen eggs.

The suit alleges that before loading at the Port of origin, a loading inspection was conducted by a third-party authorized inspection company, in the presence of its quality control team. According to the court's document, all the goods were confirmed to be fit for human consumption and complied with the contractual specifications.

The container CGMU-5454610, containing 1,248 boxes of brown and white small-size eggs, arrived on June 2, 2025, and was discharged on June 4, 2025. Off-loading at Cheaitou Brothers' warehouse commenced on June 5, 2025.

The suit claims that following the completion of the off-loading. Upon inspection by Mr. Khalil Fawah, the defendant verbally informed Madam Samira El Bahlili, plaintiff's Export Manager, that minor damage was observed in a limited number of cartons.

However, the court records claim that Cheaitou Brothers, after observing the minor damage, made a claim of US$1,000 for the observed and reported minor damage. The claim was accepted, settled, and closed.

Unfortunately, the suit alleges that on July 31, Cheaitou made a request for a US$3,000 discount due to the size of the eggs and the mix of white and brown eggs, but never alleged that the eggs were rotten or unfit for consumption.

Later, MS Global rejected the claims of US$3,000 on the grounds that the goods delivered and received by the defendant conformed with the specification in the Contract (3441YR2025).

The plaintiff claims Cheaitou continued to delay payments, and a late payment penalty of US$45,005.33 was added to the outstanding amount, bringing the total owed to US$103. 037.33

The plaintiff asserts that despite several efforts to resolve the issue amicably, Cheaitou's representatives, Khalil Fawah and Mr. Vinit Nair, began refusing to communicate with Ms Global Company.

Consequently, the plaintiff dispatched its Export Manager, Ms. Samira El Bahlili, to Liberia in a final attempt to secure payment. However, this effort also failed.

After repeated failed attempts to recover the debt, Ms. Global Company hired Justice Advocates and Partners, Inc. to initiate legal proceedings.

A formal demand was made on September 12, 2025, requesting payment or a meeting to negotiate a settlement by September 17, 2025.

Cheaitou Brothers didn't attend the conference, leading to the filing of the lawsuit.

In light of these events, the plaintiff is seeking a court judgment against Cheaitou Brothers to compel payment of the outstanding debt of US$103,037.33 plus interest.

"Wherefore, in view of the foregoing, the plaintiff prays Your Honors to enter judgment against the defendant", the documents from the court read. Editing by Jonathan Browne