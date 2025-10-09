Liberia Intensifies Imo Campaign Ahead of November's Elections

The Republic of Liberia has intensified its diplomatic campaign to secure re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), with its Permanent Representative to the IMO, Ambassador Robert Kpadeh, commencing a week-long series of high-level engagements at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This strategic outreach aims to present Liberia's case to voting member states for its retention of a seat on the IMO Council. The campaign underscores Liberia's enduring commitment to the principles of the IMO and its pivotal role as a leading flag state and a responsible partner in global maritime affairs.

The elections for the IMO Council are set to take place during the 34th session of the IMO Assembly in London, scheduled for November 24 to December 3, 2025. The Assembly will elect the 40 members of the Council, which serves as the executive body overseeing the organization's work between Assembly sessions.

The 40 seats on the Council are distributed among three categories. Liberia is seeking re-election in Category A, which represents 10 states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services.

In his engagement with member states, Permanent Representative Kpadeh is highlighting Liberia's significant contributions to international shipping, its long-standing adherence to the highest standards of safety, security, and environmental protection, and its commitment to fostering a sustainable and efficient global maritime industry.

As one of the world's largest ship registries, Liberia has a profound interest in the work of the IMO and seeks to continue its collaborative efforts within the Council. On Day 1 of his engagement, PR Kpadeh held talks with representatives of Turkey, Yemen, Tunisia, Zambia, Vanuatu, Vietnam and Congo.

Liberia looks forward to the continued support of its international partners as it seeks to retain its position on the IMO Council and advance the shared goals of the global maritime community.

The Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) is one of the world's largest and most technologically advanced ship registries in the global shipping industry. -Dispatch.