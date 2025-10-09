Liberia: MCSS, CSA in Power Showdown

Monrovia — Tensions appear to be rising within the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) under its new Acting Superintendent, Dr. Augurie Stevens, following accusations from the Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., over alleged irregular staff transfers.

The CSA boss reportedly ordered an "Immediate Halt and Reverse of Unwarranted Transfers and HR Actions Across MCSS," raising concerns of what he perceives as a power bloc at the agency since Dr. Stevens assumed leadership.

However, Dr. Stevens, in a detailed response reported on October 6, firmly refuted the accusations and tone of the CSA's communication.

"I acknowledge with respect the receipt of your letter. However, I firmly refute both the assertions and tone of communication, which, in my opinion, appear to suggest mass administrative overreach within the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS). Such a position is not only inaccurate but also represents an overstep of the CSA's legal boundaries, undermines the authority of the MCSS Board and Office of the Superintendent, and risks fueling insubordination within our workforce," Dr. Stevens wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She challenged the CSA to provide evidence. If the CSA has credible evidence supporting its claims of 'widespread unwarranted transfers,' I respectfully request that the CSA furnish the following details: the total number of affected employees, their names, positions, duty stations, and the legal basis for the CSA's directive.

Dr. Stevens emphasized that only 14 staff members, or 1.2% of the system's 1,200+ personnel, were reassigned in a "routine and targeted realignment process" aimed at improving performance and integrity.

She outlined the breakdown: five school principals were transferred based on concerns about their performance or qualifications. Four human resource staff, one requested reassignment; others were tied to ongoing audit issues.

Clarifying further, the letter added that three central office staff, including one individual under police investigation for unauthorized entry into the Superintendent's office. One Vice Principal was reassigned due to documented misplacement, and one administrative staff member was reassigned due to a mismatch of role and qualifications.

"All actions taken are firmly grounded in the MCSS Act of 1964, Sections 22-25, which empower the Superintendent to recruit, assign, and manage staff for the effective operation of the system. These decisions were reviewed and approved by both the MCSS Board of Directors and the Ministry of Education. They also align with internal audit recommendations, anti-corruption investigations, and international best practices in public service governance," she defended.

Dr. Stevens revealed that serious concerns, not political motives, drove the actions. She cited alleged data manipulation in the volunteer teacher registry, stating only 449 of 704 were verified during CSA's own check.

HR staff with unqualified degrees (e.g., a Personnel Analyst holding a degree in French), unauthorized promotions without MCSS Board's approval, and sensitive staff assignments during ongoing investigations by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Liberia National Police. Such structural issues demand leadership, not silence, the letter added.

Dr. Stevens criticized the CSA letter for emboldening insubordination, stating, "Staff have reportedly cited the letter as grounds to reject official assignments, openly declaring they are 'not going anywhere' because CSA told them not to move."

She warned of potential consequences should any disturbance or harm occur in any MCSS facility as a result of such incitement, which threatens national security (such as history students rioting), the responsibility will rest fully with those who undermine the legitimate authority of this office.

She also raised a red flag over CSA's continued payment to a suspended official, despite a presidential directive, questioning the agency's internal compliance.

"Let it be unequivocally stated: the CSA does not have the authority to interfere in the internal operations of MCSS, as governed by the MCSS Act, the Board of Directors, and the Ministry of Education. Your current posture risks sowing confusion, weakening accountability, and destabilizing reform," Dr. Stevens stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She called on the CSA to provide statistics to substantiate its claims or clarify its position to prevent staff confusion. She respected the legal jurisdiction of the MCSS leadership and refrained from unilateral directives that interfere with internal operations.

Dr. Stevens was recently appointed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. as Acting Superintendent, following the suspension of former Superintendent James A.S. Momoh, who faces serious allegations of financial misconduct.

Previously serving as Vice President for Academic Support Services at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), Dr. Stevens' appointment was based on a unanimous recommendation by the MCSS Council, signaling the administration's push for education sector reform and accountability. Editing by Jonathan Browne